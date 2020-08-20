TikTok removed more than 49 million videos in the second half of 2019

Angela Lang / CNET



TikTok published its transparency report on July 9, specifying that during the second half of 2019, “49,247,689 videos were eliminated worldwide”, which corresponds to less than 1 percent of the total videos that are created by platform users.

According to the report, TikTok identified – and proactively removed – 98.2 percent of these videos without the need for them to be reported by users, while 89.4 percent of them were removed before any user could view them.

The report details the reasons why the videos are removed from the platform. For example, during December 2019, TikTok indicated that 25.5 percent were removed for containing nudity and sexual activities in adults; 21.5 percent of the deleted videos contained illegal activities and 15.6 percent for violating the platform’s policy of suicide, self-harm and dangerous acts “which are mainly reflected in the elimination of challenges dangerous”.

TikTok also indicated that “due to the large number of precautions we take to protect the safety of children” 24.8 percent of the deleted videos violated its policies regarding the safety of minors. The platform indicates that in addition to removing the most serious content immediately and the platform also informs the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the “security forces as appropriate.”

The short video app highlighted in its report that the platform does not tolerate content that attacks or incites violence against an individual or group of individuals and that it does not allow “content that includes hate speech, and we remove it from our platform.”

The transparency report was released days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration was considering ban the app in the United States, a measure that has already been taken by other countries such as India, and soon Hong Kong. TikTok is also being investigated by the US government for possible breach of a agreement to protect children’s privacy.

“We are committed to earning the trust of our community day after day,” TikTok wrote in its report.

