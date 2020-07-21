TikTok reaches 2 billion downloads

Angela Lang / CNET



Everything seems to indicate that TikTok is a success during the global pandemic, being that the short video platform reached 2 billion downloads globally, according to the analysis company Sensor Tower. TikTok generated more downloads than any other app during the first quarter of 2020 with over 315 million downloads.

Just five months ago, the app of Chinese origin reached 1,500 million downloads, and in February TikTok displaced WhatsApp and it became the most downloaded app on the App Store and Google PlayStore. For March, TikTok continued at number one in general downloads, although Zoom became the most downloaded app in the App Store.



Although the app was already popular before the pandemic, SensorTower data suggests that the increase in downloads could be due to the confinement forced by the outbreak. coronavirus (COVID-19) .

Among the countries that have generated the most downloads is India, a country that represents 30 percent of total downloads with 611 million, followed by China with 196.6 million downloads and the United States with 165 million downloads.

We asked TikTok to confirm the SensorTower data but we have not received a response.

TikTok is not the only social network that has reported a positive result, since Snapchat reported that daily users on its platform increased by 20 percent, compared to the previous year and the platform reached 299 million in total. The increase of daily users on Snapchat during the first quarter of 2020 was 11 million.

For his part, Facebook saw user growth During the first months of 2020, with a total of 2,600 million monthly users, representing an increase of 10 percent over the previous year. While the daily users on Facebook and Instagram Live they reached 800 million.