TikTok promises more transparency in data and content handling

Angela Lang / CNET



TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has promised greater transparency in his content moderation and data handling practices. In his first public statement, Mayer said on Wednesday July 29 that the company plans to reveal how the TikTok algorithm works and has asked its competitor Facebook to do the same.



Playing:

Watch this:

How to use TikTok to join trends

3:01



“The entire industry has received scrutiny, and rightly so,” Mayer said. “We have received even more scrutiny due to the company’s Chinese origins. We accept this and accept the challenge of providing peace of mind through increased transparency and accountability.”

The popularity of TikTok has exploded in the last year. As the app grew in popularity, TikTok, owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based tech company, faces scrutiny over concerns that the Chinese government may have swayed the app. India has banned TikTok, citing national security concerns. The United States and Australia are also considering blocking the app.

Mayer called on Facebook to maintain similar transparency in Instagram Reels, an app that it will launch to compete head-on with the app of Chinese origin.

“Let’s focus our energies on fair and open competition serving our consumers, rather than maligning attacks from our competitor, that is, Facebook, disguised as patriotism and designed to end our presence in the United States,” Mayer said .

Also on Wednesday, it was announced that TikTok is under investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment of the United States Congress (CFIUS). The news was confirmed by the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, confirming a news that had already been reported since 2019.

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNET.

Facebook, among other tech giants, is scheduled to appear before the House of Representatives in a Antitrust hearing on Wednesday July 29. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to tell US lawmakers that the social network is a “proudly American company” with competition, including TikTok.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

How does TikTok work? We tell you in photos To see photos

With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.