TikTok ordered to remove content from ‘ugly’ and ‘poor’ users: report

The creators of TikTok ordered the moderators of the app to remove posts created by users considered ugly, poor or disabled, according to internal documents obtained by the medium The Intercept. These same documents also demonstrate the indication to censor political speeches within TikTok live broadcasts.

In documents obtained by The Intercept, moderators are instructed to remove all content from users who have an “abnormal body shape” such as being overweight or too thin, “bad facial appearance” or facial deformities. The document also indicates that videos that are recorded in poor environments such as slums, rural fields and dilapidated homes should also be hidden from new users.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a company based in Beijing, China, so the documents obtained by The Intercept were written in Chinese and then translated into English for global use.

A TikTok spokesperson told The Intercept that the documents obtained were guidelines that were not currently in use or were never put into practice. Regarding the policy that instructs moderators to remove videos featuring unattractive, disabled or poor people, the spokesperson said these rules were raised in order to prevent cyberbullying or bullying within the platform.

The Wall Street Journal reported on March 15 that TikTok will not use moderators in China to monitor content created outside of the Asian country.

