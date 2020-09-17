TikTok is the most downloaded app of 2020

James Martin/CNET



TikTok displaces WhatsApp and becomes the most downloaded app of 2020, both in the App Store and in the Google PlayStore.

The Chinese-sourced short video app reached 104.7 million downloads in January 2020, according to Sensor Tower. This represents a growth of 46 percent over the previous year. For its part, WhatsApp is in second place with 90.6 million installations, which represents a growth of 10 percent compared to the figures reported in 2019.

According to the analytics firm eMarketer, TikTok had a user base growth of 97.5 percent in 2019, and it is estimated that by 2021 it will reach 52.2 million users. However, the analytics agency indicates that growth will slow by 2022, as the app “becomes saturated among young users.”

“TikTok had a great year in 2019 and is incredibly popular with teens right now,” said Debra Aho Williamson, an analyst at eMarketer. Williamson noted that even though users spend hours using the app – proving how attractive the scrollable video format is – the platform has failed to appeal to older generations.

Competition could also hinder the growth of TikTok in the following years with the introduction of new functions to Instagram, an application that in November 2019 launched Reels in Brazill, a function that allows users to make short music videos within the Stories. Furthermore, TikTok is also facing problems with the US government, as the app has been considered a “cyber threat”while Reddit CEO and founder Steve Huffman referred to the Chinese app as a “parasite app, so he recommends people not to download it.

“In many ways, TikTok is what Facebook was at the end of the 2000s, and it’s what Snapchat was three or four years ago,” Williamson said.

