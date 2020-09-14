TikTok creators launch Resso, a new streaming music app

Screenshot by Alejandra Ramos / CNET en Español



ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the Internet phenomenon TikTok, announced on Friday, March 6, a new application called Resso.

The new app has nothing to do with religion, despite its sound. Actually, it is a live music application, via streaming. Resso is only available in India for now, but if you get at least a taste of TikTok’s success, it will surely reach more countries.

The application will be available for iOS and for Android. “Music is simpler than hitting play,” says the company. “Resso, a new music app that allows you to express yourself and connect through the songs you love and those you are about to discover.”

ByteDance doesn’t reveal the music catalog Resso is coming with, but it should be ready to compete with the titans Spotify and Apple Music that have around 50 million songs. What Resso does have and boasts is a strong social integration to share with friends what you are listening to and discover what they are listening to. Additionally, Resso has lyrics in “most” songs, according to TechCrunch.

Resso is a free app, although it has the famous subscription model in this type of application. The free version has advertising and a regular quality of reproduction (128kbps); while the paid option is US $ 1.35 per month on Android and US $ 1.62 on iOS.

ByteDance started testing Resso a few weeks ago in India and Indonesia. Resso is officially available in India, but in Indonesia it is still in beta.

