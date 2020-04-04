‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic Prison Interview Posted By Netflix, Answers Four Questions Fans Want To Know

The tradition’s man of the hour, Joe Exotic, has spoken out from jail, because of a Netflix tweet.

The star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King answered 4 questions posed to him throughout an obvious visiting hour interview, thanking his husband for standing by him, admitting disgrace on how his chimps have been handled, and wishing he may expertise a number of the fame being generated by the sequence.

For the uninitiated, the Netflix sequence facilities on roadside zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, and his battle with sanctuary proprietor Carole Baskin. Her second husband mysteriously disappeared, and there are questions raised as as to whether Joe Exotic had one thing to do with it.