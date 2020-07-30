Tiger King: The 10 craziest moments of the documentary series

Netflix



Unless you have gone to the desert to meditate like Jared Leto, surely you know that Tiger King is the series of the moment. The documentary about Joe Exotic and other zookeepers who mistreat animals is the sensation on the Internet. Is so much fuss justified? Of course yes.

In CNET in Spanish already we made a review without spoilers, in which we discuss the reasons why we believe it is a unique product in the Netflix catalog. But since several days have passed since its release worldwide, we believe that it is time to put the magnifying glass on the ten most shocking moments of the show.

But first a warning: if you haven’t seen this docuseries, it will probably have a second seasonWe recommend that you review it first (there are only 7 episodes), and then return to this note. The moments are going to be counted down, from 10 to 1. Join us to gut this extraordinary story.

Watch out: ‘Spoilers’

10. Travis and the Gun Without Insurance

Travis is one of Joe’s boyfriends (and later husband). Barely 19 years old and with an out of control drug addiction, he wanders around the zoo with loaded weapons, aboard vehicles of all kinds. In a conversation with Joshua Dial (another character to be discussed later), Travis explains that weapons must be checked before they are activated. Then he points a pistol and pulls the trigger. He dies in front of Dial. Suicide or accident? The young man had previously complained about the few freedoms he had on the premises and that Joe does not let him see his family.

9. The “duel” by Travis

We haven’t recovered from Travis’ accident when at the young man’s funeral, Joe sings “How Was I to Know”, a song he had written for Travis when he met him. At a certain moment, everyone starts clapping as if it were a concert and in one of the chairs the camera focuses on Sheryl Maldonado, the mother of the deceased, who is in shock. Two months after this event, Joe marries another young man.

8. Joe’s partners are not gay

The educated eye of the viewer will be suspicious from the beginning of Joe’s partners. That is, at least of the motivations for which these young people decide to be with the protagonist of the series. And we will also quickly realize what the power relationship is between the parts that make up the love triangle. We will find out later that these young men had relationships with other women within the zoo. “I married heterosexuals,” says the protagonist, laughing, at a certain moment.

7. The songs

One of the moments when we wonder if what we are seeing is real or a joke is when they show us the videos that Joe stars in and that he sells to the public. The protagonist’s nasal voice when he speaks mysteriously disappears when he sings “My first love” or “I Saw a Tiger”. And the answer to this miracle has it Vanity Fair. The magazine found that the songs are really the work of Vince Johnson and vocalist Danny Clinton. These two people were composing songs in the hope that the reality show about Joe, which never came to fruition, be successful and then collect the royalties later.

6. Joe wants to be president

The absurdity of this series reaches its peak when Joe begins his campaign to be president in 2016 and then governor of Oklahoma, in 2018. For this he hires the young Joshua Dial (who would witness Travis’s death live and direct). The campaign seems written by the writers of South Park and includes giving away condoms with Joe’s face on it. The campaign shows the candidate as he is: a gun fan, who shoots and exploits anything in his zoo, while singing country songs. Obviously, he loses both battles, but in the case of the governorate, he comes in an honorable third place.

However, for Trevor Noah, the American presenter and humorist, Joe’s aspirations make sense. “Joe Exotic is not only one of the weirdest people you have ever met, he could also be President of the United States. States,” Noah said on The Daily Show. And he compared it to Donald Trump: “Perhaps the most presidential thing about Joe Exotic is that he loves to portray himself as an expert in his field, when the truth is that he has no idea what he is talking about.”

5. The alleged worship of Bhagavan Antle

This is one of the most controversial and interesting points in the series, because it reflects behaviors that zoo owners and tiger smugglers in the United States share: egotism and narcissism. Bhagavan Antle is really Doc Antle, the man who inspired Joe Exotic.

Doc didn’t just train tigers who later appeared in Las Vegas shows like Britney Spears’ or in movies like Ice Ventura. He also hires women, whom he apparently psychologically exploits and dominates, as if he were the leader of a cult. One woman said she advised them to wear implants and changed their names as a method of control. However, on the Netflix series, most employees say they are there by choice.

4. Carole Baskin’s Past

Just as from the first shots we conclude that something is wrong with Joe Exotic, once Carole Baskin enters the equation, we intuit that he also has a story to tell. And so it is. The past of this tiger keeper is also a movie. She was a 19-year-old girl when she ran away from her first husband. Wandering down the street, she met billionaire Jack Donald “Don” Lewis, whom she would marry and open a mammal reserve.

On August 18, 1997 Done disappeared mysteriously and this gave rise to the theory that Carole murdered her husband. Obviously it was Joe who proposed that version the most. Although the docuserie explains that there was no evidence to file charges, it was recently reported that the case will be reopened.

Hillsborough County, Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister used his social media to ask for new leads in Don’s disappearance. “Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine have made #TigerKing a rage, I thought it was a good time to ask for new clues,” Chroniste wrote on Twitter.

3. Joe vs. Carole’s Videos

Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, was the first to report Joe Exotic for animal abuse. She took that campaign to shopping malls, where they hired the tigers and Joe to attract audiences. That meant a serious blow to the economy of the protagonist of the series. The accused tried to get revenge through a program that was broadcast on the Internet, called JoeExoticTV.

Joe devoted all programming to attacking Baskin. The accusations ranged from the alleged murder of the millionaire husband, to mistreatment in the alleged shelter of the activist. But over time, those allegations became threats. In one of the videos, for example, he shoots an inflatable doll, dressed as Carole, and in another he shows the snakes that, he says, he will send to kill her.

Joe went further and hired a Baskin stunt double for the “Here Kitty Kitty” video clip. In the plot of the song, the woman is said to have fed the tigers the body of the murdered husband.

2. Joe is sentenced to 22 years

This is something that no one sees coming. Especially for the parodic tone of the series. However, it seems that Joe ends up being the scapegoat for traffic that is much bigger. In the end, it is as if the protagonist of the series had acted alone. Obviously not innocent, he racked up crimes like debt: he illegally sold animals, killed others, and threatened Carole. But it is not really the only culprit for animal trafficking and abuse and the State knows it. However, the authorities wash their hands, ignoring other cases and focusing on him.

1. Joe and his regret

The protagonists of Tiger King they lack all credibility. So when Joe Exotic recounts an anecdote about locked up gorillas and compares what he saw with what he’s experiencing, it may be irrelevant to many. However, it seems to be the only time when he is aware of the mistreatment he gave to animals. Also, from the way the directors have told everything, there doesn’t seem to be any point in including this shot to make us feel sorry. It is a spark of consciousness that no one expects.