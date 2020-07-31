Tiger King records 34 million viewers in 10 days in the US

That a documentary on animal abuse could have more audience than the second season of Stranger Things It seemed like a fantasy, but Netflix has done it with Tiger King.

As Deadline published on Wednesday, April 8, Tiger King It attracted 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its launch on Netflix. For her calculations, Deadline uses the figures of Nielsen, the company that measures television audiences in the United States, in the period between March 20 and 29.

The docuserie that follows the adventures of Joe Exotic – and other strange characters – outperformed season 2 of Stranger Things, which gathered 31.2 million viewers in its first 10 days, but gave in to Stranger Things 3, which attracted 36.3 million in that same period.

Deadline claims that during the opening weekend, March 20-23, Tiger King It averaged almost 2.4 million viewers in the United States.

It is interesting to note that Tiger King launched in the midst of the coronavirusTherefore, the recommendations of the WHO and governments around the world to stay at home probably affected the statistics. Another fact to take into account is the amount of information that has circulated on social networks, about the protagonists of Tiger King, which has driven their promotion.

Tiger King It follows in the footsteps of several big cat kennels that function as private zoos in the United States, but its main character is Joe Exotic, a fan of tigers, firearms, country music, and young men.

