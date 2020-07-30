Tiger King: Netflix announces the date of the new episode

In the end, Jeff Lowe was right and a new chapter of Tiger King will be released this Sunday, April 12, according to Netflix.

Service streaming announced that the new episode, titled The Tiger King and I, will be presented by the comedian and presenter of The Soup, Joel McHale, and will feature new interviews from John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Lowe, one of the interviewed in the docuserie, warned April 4 that the eighth chapter was about to come out and that the new interviews were already being recorded.

Tiger King It premiered on March 20 and follows in the footsteps of several wild cat kennels that function as private zoos in the United States, but it stars Joe Exotic, a fan of tigers, firearms, country music, and young men.

Tiger King It attracted 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its launch on Netflix. Outperformed season 2 of Stranger Things, which gathered 31.2 million viewers in its first 10 days, but gave in to Stranger Things 3, which attracted 36.3 million in that same period.

Watch the trailer for the new episode below.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Other channels, such as Fox, Investigation Discovery and NBC are planning their own series, while Netflix could also bring news in shortly about a second season.