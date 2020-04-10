‘Tiger King’ Gets Eighth Installment: After Show Hosted By Joel McHale On Netflix

The Tiger King phenomenon will proceed. Netflix is extending its massively in style docuseries franchise with The Tiger King and I, an after present hosted by Joel McHale, which might be launched on April 12.

It’s going to function brand-new interviews with Tiger King‘s John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie,Rick Kirkham and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, who will discuss their experiences since final month’s launch of the docuseries. It is going to be the eighth episode within the collection, teased by Jeff Lowe final weekend.

“It’s eye-opening and hopefully humorous,” McHale stated in saying the followup.

The seven-episode Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity has morphed right into a popular culture phenomenon since its premiere on March 20, significantly whereas many are staying dwelling as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Rob Lowe & Ryan Murphy Mulling Joe Unique Scripted Challenge To Star Lowe

The Netflix docuseries follows the exploits of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Unique,” a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo proprietor who’s serving a 22-year jail sentence for his function in a murder-for-hire plot towards his fellow big-cat proprietor rival, Carole Baskin, and different costs.

Probably the most in style collection on TV, Tiger King has earned an 88% licensed contemporary score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 87% viewers rating. The collection drew 34.three million distinctive viewers within the first 10 days of its launch, from March 20-29, in accordance with Nielsen, eclipsing the Season 2 numbers for Stranger Issues, which drew 31.2 million in its first 10 days in 2017.

‘Tiger King’s Joe Unique Suffers Two Huge Bites In His $89M False Arrest Lawsuit