Tiger King: Everything We Know About Season Two

In recent days, only the coronavirus has generated more reactions than Tiger King, the docuserie that Netflix premiered on March 20 and has everyone talking about these tiger farms, specifically the eccentric Joe Exotic.

Tiger King he follows in the footsteps of several big cat kennels that are usually a kind of private zoo in the United States, but his main character is precisely Joe Exotic, a fan of tigers, firearms, country music and the ephebes . What at first seems like a caricature of part of American society leads to a dark account of human rights, animal rights violations and ends in a federal investigation for attempted murder.

The avalanche of information on the case prompted Discovery Investigations (ID) to announce a “definitive sequel” to the Netflix series, although the companies do not really work together.

The ID program will be called Investigating The Strange World of Joe Exotic, And according to Discovery, he will follow Joe Exotic’s perspective, answering the questions the character asks himself in the first season. It would be released in late 2020.

In a press release, the company added that the show will focus on research that viewers did not see, “revealing the secrets that only Joe knows, the exclusive images that have never been shown, and the quest to answer the big question that Spectators are being made right now: is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?

This is just one of the many derivative shows. After the success of Robert Moor’s postcast about Tiger King, NBC Universal plans a miniseries starring comedian Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Ghostbusters), who will play Carole Baskin, the arch enemy of Joe Exotic.

It is obvious that everyone wants to benefit from the impact of the original show, given that actors, singers and models have spoken in favor of some of the sides (there are several) and have generated online debates. Jared Leto, for example, came directly from a retreat to propose a virtual meeting to discuss the series, as we can see on his Twitter account:

Model Chrissy Teigen photographed her son Miles on the body of Joe Exotic (we don’t think he would have seen the entire series before doing that).

And Kim Kardashian dubbed it “crazy.” And that we still do not understand what your reality show is about.

Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 22, 2020

But no one was more impressed than Cardi B. The rapper believes that Joe, the main character of Tiger King, is unjustly imprisoned and assured that he will start a campaign on GoFundMe to help him.

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

Celebrity reactions aside, the question to answer here is whether there will be a second season. The answer is a resounding yes and to talk about it, we will have to make spoilers. So if you haven’t seen yet Tiger King, the best thing is that you stop reading, take a look (there are only seven episodes) and return.

In a long interview with Entertainment Weekly, the directors and producers of the docuseries, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, accepted that the story does not stop.

“It will continue,” Chaiklin said, reviewing what could happen after this boom. “I mean, yes, we have a lot of footage and it’s a story that is still unfolding. We are not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up to the story because there are still a lot of things going on, and it will be so dramatic and as colorful as what has happened in recent years. “

What does it mean that the story “is still unfolding? Well, that the protagonist, Joe Exotic, is in prison serving a 22-year sentence and has sued different people and the United States Federal Wildlife Service, for a total of $ 94 million The best: you are not using a lawyer, you are representing yourself Who would not want to see that?

On the other hand, those of us who have already watched the series are left wanting to know more about the other zoo owners. In fact, the two directors have conflicting positions on, for example, Carole Baskin, Joe’s staunch enemy.

In the interview with Entertainment WeeklyGoode claims that Carole is “a hypocrite” and argues, “I hate to say this, but the Humane Society rescues dogs or the ASPCA, and humanely euthanizes them and some people are offended by that. But often that is the most humane thing to do. what he can do, instead of keeping them in a cage for their whole lives. Carol keeps them (the tigers) in cages for their whole lives, and I’m not sure that’s the right thing. ” Co-director Chaiklin, on the other hand, believes she put animal abuse at the center of the debate.

We also have a better approach to Bhagavan Antle pending, who recruits beautiful women to exploit them. In the series it is hinted that he could handle a kind of sect or cult, but he does not delve into this edge – otherwise morbid – except in one testimony.

Another point that remains in the air is the position of big stars and Hollywood studios that use the tigers from these hatcheries to use them in the movies.

When could the second season be released?

Here we enter the speculation and for that we are going to quote a precedent: Making a Murderer. The story of Steven Avery and his controversial conviction for the murder of a reporter was one of Netflix’s first big hits. It premiered in 2015 and the second season came out three years later, in 2018.

The second season of Making a Murderer I was following in Avery’s footsteps, but now behind bars, although really the protagonist of this continuation was the flirtatious lawyer Kathleen Zellner, and the search for arguments to free her defendant.

Netflix is ​​unlikely to take as long to release a second season, given the number of shows that have stopped, such as The Witcher 2, for example because of coronavirus. And, as Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin told EW, almost all of the audiovisual material is archival, and the production is much less than what is needed for a fictional series.

“As you can see from the series, there is a lot of footage. And unlike other documentaries, our footage is almost 100 percent of people’s personal files. What a dream as filmmakers was, that our subjects They were so obsessed filming themselves. So we did, and we paid them a lot less than we would if we had to buy something from Getty or CNN or ABC. [agencias de contenido]”Chaiklin explained.

The producers also said that they paid Joe Exotic, because the story took a lot of interest, when the protagonist went to trial. In a nutshell, Netflix is ​​likely to have the rights to all the colorful characters because they know there is still a lot to tell, which would facilitate a second production. Perhaps adding new interviews there would be material to release a next season.

In this sense, and taking into account the success that has been, the second part of Tiger King It could be ready in 2021.

Trailer and images

There are still no images or trailer for the second season, but we leave you one of the videos that Joe Exotic dedicated to his first great love:

Editor’s Note: This note will be updated as new news appears.