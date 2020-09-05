Tiger King could premiere a new episode this week

Courtesy Netflix



Apparently we won’t have to wait for a full second season to see more of Tiger king, the series that has everyone talking about Joe Exotic, animal abuse and weird haircuts.

According to Jeff Lowe, the man who appeared as a savior investor and who ultimately got Joe Exotic’s zoo, Netflix will add one more chapter to the first season. Are we to believe this man of dubious reputation? Let’s see…

On Saturday April 4, Lowe uploaded a video on his social networks in which he stated that Netflix would begin recording new material, which would be released this week. After greeting a couple (baseball player Justin Turner and his wife, Kourtney), Lowe wrote: “Netflix is ​​adding one more episode that will be out next week. We will be filming here tomorrow.”

The times do not seem real, since recording and editing a chapter requires a lot of work and even more in times of coronavirus. Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on CNET’s sister English page about the new material. If anything, you can check out Lowe’s clip below:

Tiger king filming began in 2014 and was released on March 20, 2020. It is unlikely that such a careful production, which is giving so much to talk about, will rush the times just to add one more episode. However, there are more details on what could come next.

The docuseries that reveals the life of a character named Joe Exotic and animal abuse, could have a second season due to the amount of material that exists, depending on the directors themselves, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

“To be continued. I mean yeah, we have a lot of images and it’s a story that’s still unfolding,” Chaiklin said in a lengthy interview with Entertainment Weekly, on the possibility of extending the life of this production.

But also, after the success of Robert Moor’s postcast, about Tiger king, NBC Universal plans a miniseries starring comedian Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Ghostbusters), who will play Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis.