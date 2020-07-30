Tiger King and other famous tigers of pop culture

Netflix



The Serie Tiger King It has become popular for reflecting the human excess and the eccentricities of its protagonists. The animals that appear are actually decoration figures. But there is no doubt that tigers are the objects of affection of the protagonists of the show.

Movies and TV shows, including breakfast cereal brands, have turned to these big cats to use as brave heroes or perfidious villains; but they are always shown valuable animals, of real bearing and worthy

Shere Khan (The Jungle Book)

He is, perhaps, the most famous animal villain in Disney, which has always characterized him as a Bengal tiger endowed with a royal voice and imposing presence. Originally from the Rudyard Kipling stories, Shere Khan was voiced by George Sanders in 1967, Idris Elba (pictured) in 2016, and Benedict Cumberbatch in 2018 in three well-known film adaptations of The Jungle Book.

Walt Disney Pictures



Richard Parker (The Life of Pi)

Another Bengal tiger stands as the most memorable animal in the film Life of Pi (2012), directed by Ang Lee and based on the Yann Martel novel. In the film, Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma) is the son of the owner of a zoo in India. Pi has a special interest in the Bengal tiger whom he has named Richard Parker.

One day the father decides to move to Canada with the family and the entire zoo, but in a storm the ship capsizes and Pi finds herself adrift in a boat with the tiger Richard Parker, a zebra, a hyena and an orangutan. The following is a story of survival on the high seas in which Pi and the Bengal tiger must help each other.

Fox 2000 Pictures



Tigger (The Tigger Movie)

Tigger is a Bengal tiger who appears in the stories of the writer AA Milne (1882-1956) focused on the character of Winnie the Pooh. Its long tail is elastic and Tigger uses it as a spring to bounce. He is cheerful, outgoing, and very confident. He is one of the figures in Disney’s adaptations of these stories and even became the protagonist of his own film, The Tigger Movie (2000).

Walt Disney Pictures



Diego (Ice Age)



In the Ice Age cartoon film saga, one of its main characters is Diego, a saber-toothed tiger, who at the beginning of the story is an antagonist (not necessarily a villain) but who with the advancement of the plot is revealed as a hero and a friend of the mammoth Manfred and the lazy Sid.

Kellogg’s/Amazon



Tony the Tiger

Also known as Tigre Tony or Tigre Toño, Tony the Tiger is Kellogg’s mascot of Frosted Flakes – Zucaritas in Latin America. It is a Bengal tiger, which always wears a red scarf tied around its neck. It debuted in 1951 and has undergone some makeovers over the decades.

Tigress (Kung Fu Panda)

Tigress is a Bengal tiger who appears as one of the main characters in the film franchise Kung Fu Panda. She is a member of the 5 Furious and one of Master Shifu’s most outstanding students.

Tiger (Thundercats)

Tygra is one of the members of the Thundercats, a group of humanoid felines that fight evil in the animated series. Thundercats (1985-1989). Tygra is an architect and scientist and has the power to become invisible. In 2011 Cartoon Network released a new version of the series with the same characters.

Cartoon Network



Rajah (Aladdin)

She is the mascot of Princess Jasmine, in charge of protecting her and providing her company, in the animated film Aladdin (1992) and in its 2019 version with actors, starring Will Smith.

Hobbes (Calvin and Hobbes)

It is the Bengal tiger that appears in the popular comic strip Calvin and Hobbes (1985), created by Bill Watterson. In this comic strip, Calvin is a 6-year-old boy and Hobbes is his stuffed tiger, which Calvin believes to be real. Of course, there are those who have compared Calvin and Hobbes on Twitter with the series Tiger King.

Battle Cat (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)

He is the alter ego of Cringer, the lazy and cowardly tiger of Prince Adam in the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (1983-1985). It has green skin with yellow stripes. When Prince Adam transforms into He-Man, Cringer becomes Battle Cat, a brave feline in red armor and saddle, helping He-Man in his battles.

Shiva (The Walking Dead)

It’s a Bengal tiger in the comics The Walking Dead, by Robert Kirkman, as well as in the television series of the same name. It is the pet, companion and protector of King Ezekiel, who, before the zombie apocalypse, was a zookeeper and saved this cat’s life when she was in captivity.

The most famous science fiction pets [fotos] To see photos