Tiger King and I: The great revelations of the strange extra episode

Netflix



It is true that the new chapter of Tiger King, available since April 14 with subtitles on Netflix, does not add very valuable material and seems like a resource to exploit the morbidity that the docuserie has unleashed. However, if we rip thoroughly, we find some things that are interesting.

The new episode, called The Tiger and I, is made up of a series of interviews conducted by Joel McHale (The Soup) to some of the protagonists of the show, which premiered on March 20 in the streaming. First disappointment: Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin do not appear. From the outset, the chapter is losing.

Subsequently, the humor that McHale manages is very weak and in the interviews he seems too relaxed, almost as if it was difficult for him to understand his role in this work. To cite an example, David Spade is much more in-depth and dedicated, on his YouTube channel, when he interviewed part of the cast.

CNET in Spanish



That said, let’s review the most revealing confessions that he left us The Tiger and I.

Only a former worker maintains some empathy with Joe Exotic

We are not surprised. After all, Joe Exotic mistreated his staff. As described in this added episode, he was yelling at workers for no reason. Good old John Reinke, the man with the titanium legs, was set on fire by the car he used to travel, for example.

All interviewees agree that Joe should pay for the damage he did, but only Kelci Saffery showed some empathy for the now-sentenced to 22 years in prison. The former worker is not comfortable with the idea that Exotic could die behind bars. And he detailed how his former boss cooked every Thanksgiving for the poorest. “She even gave her jacket away to whoever wanted it,” says Saffery.

A bear removed two fingers from a person

Joshua Dial, the man who runs Joe Exotic’s political campaign, confesses that he saw unique things live at this zoo. In addition to the death that he witnessed (and that we will detail later), he assures that he saw live and direct how a bear took two fingers from a person, although he does not detail whether he was a visitor or a local employee. This is just one of several anecdotes that this character tells in the new episode.

Netflix



The Lowes: Carole is an assassin

Jeff and Lauren Lowe have no doubts: Carole Baskin murdered her husband. Although they show no evidence, they don’t hesitate when asked about the responsibility for Joe Exotic’s nemesis in the disappearance of Jack Don Lewis. This adds fuel to the fire, since Baskin has appeared in recent days, in various media, regretting that viewers of Tiger King focus on his private life and not on the damage Exotic had done to animals.

Travis realized the “mistake” before he died

Probably one of the strongest statements of the new episode. Dial, who witnessed the death of Travis, the ex-boyfriend of Joe Exotic, recounts this moment in detail. As it will be remembered, the deceased explains outside the image of a security camera that the weapon was unloaded and, it is implied that he had the weapon pointed at the head, but the weapon was loaded. “I think for a few seconds he realized his mistake, I saw it in his eyes,” Dial says in the interview. It is a really sad moment.

Joshua Dial needs help

Dial seems to have been the most affected (and rightly so) of everything that happened at the zoo, and that he shouldn’t be handling animals. The former Joe Exotic campaign manager said he was forced to work in the office where he saw Travis die and where a hole was left by the bullet that killed the young man.

The aspiring political adviser confessed that he was not given psychological counseling to overcome his trauma and that is why his life is in custody. In order to pay for his therapy, Dial opened a GoudFoundMe.

The shaman who made Joe worse

Dial says that just as he received no psychological help, Exotic also did not see a specialist to discuss Travis’ death. “He went to a shaman and it got worse from there,” explains Dial. Imagine what it means to “get worse” in a character with as many problems as Exotic shows.

Courtesy Netflix



Kill for kill

Along with Dial, Rick Kirkman contributes the most valuable material in this added chapter. The one who was originally going to be the producer of the reality show Joe Exotic, tells how the protagonist had no regrets when it came to killing animals. It details an anecdote that I had told on a web page, but here it is much more graphic. It turns out that a lady wanted to get rid of a horse, which had aged. Joe Exotic accepts the animal, but as soon as the owner leaves, she kills it and feeds it to her tigers.

Joe was afraid of the Tigers

And this is the biggest revelation of the entire chapter: the king of tigers was afraid of cats. According to Kirkman, in the shots seen with the cats, one of them was blind and the other was doped. Probably the best metaphor for an individual who ended up swallowed up by the character.