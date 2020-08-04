Tiger King: An Overdose of American Madness on Netflix

My boss’s guideline was clear: look at three or four chapters and from there make a review of what we could expect from this series. I couldn’t: it was three in the morning when I turned off the TV after watching the seven episodes of Tiger King. And believe me, this Netflix docuserie I’ll break down next is worth any kind of dark circles.

Tiger King It focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, owner of a zoo in Oklahoma. Tigers are the main attraction of this site and, in a way, also Joe and his songs. To put us in context, the series’ directors, Rebbeca Chalkin and Eric Gode, explain that in the United States there are more tigers in captivity than there are in their natural habitat. What seems like a simple statistic, is the introduction to show us, almost as if it were a reality show, the fight to the death to dominate this market.

The first chapter, called Not Your Average Joe, presents Joe, a very particular guy, with a haircut from the 80s, fond of weapons and trying to get his business going with an Internet program. The plot seems like an idea from the creators of South Park after consuming acid and that could well star in David Spade (imagine Joe Dirt). The parodic tone changes color very quickly when we meet Carole Baskin, Joe’s rival.

Baskin also has a zoo, he also benefits financially from tigers, he also has a strange past – and could easily be portrayed by Mellisa McCarthy in our imaginary film version – and publicly accuses Joe of animal abuse. The duel between Joe and Carole opens a pandora’s box that leads to a series of unfortunate events, dragging a lot of secondary characters.

Those secondary characters are the ones that round out the plot — worthy of the Coen brothers. For example, we meet other zoo owners, like Bhagavan Antle (a mix between famous illusionist Penn Jillette and Will Ferrel). As if it were a religious cult, Antle recruits beautiful women to exploit them, run his business, and live with them. Joe sees him as a role model and consequently starts polygamy with two men. Do you think that each line I write is more crazy than the last? I assure you that even that will not prepare you for what you will see.

Unlike other docuseries available on Netflix, like Wild Wild Country The Making a Murderer, who use refined audiovisual techniques, such as the music of the composer Gustavo Santaolalla, historical recreation and artistic plans, Rebbeca Chalkin and Eric Gode are fully aware of the peculiar history they have in their hands, so they add songs in different chapters They were composed by Joe Exotic himself, which highlights the character’s self-centeredness and reminds of mockumentaries, asWalk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007).

When i finished watching Tiger King, a passage from the book came to mind Chronicles of deep Americaby Joe Bagant: “I can glimpse the reason that millions of urbanites, whose families came from overcrowded European cities and landed on Ellis Island, fail to understand the links between the weapons, survival and patriotism of the early Celtic settlers and Germanic people who inhabited these lands. The reason is that gunpowder is hardly part of their lives. Unfortunately, this complete lack of knowledge and experience does not prevent urban liberals who are not fond of hunting to believe that they know for sure what is the best for others, or just laugh at what they don’t understand. “

That is the feeling that the series left me at the end: we laugh at what we do not understand and that laugh, obviously, is not healthy. Because beyond the closure that the directors attempt in the last chapter, a timid plea in favor of animal rights, what leaves us troubled is the inability of those involved to understand the problem in its proper dimension.

