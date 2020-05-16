Tiffany Young wishes Sunny a happy birthday via Animal Crossing

Women’ Technology member Tiffany wished fellow member Sunny a happy birthday within the cutest manner.
On Might 15th, Tiffany uploaded a collection of Instagram tales exhibiting the 2 lady group members posing collectively in Animal Crossing! Given the continued Coronavirus pandemic, the 2 had been unable to fulfill in individual however had been capable of spend time collectively enjoying the favored online game. The Korean a part of the caption reads: “I really like you Sunkyu”.
Happy birthday to Sunny!
