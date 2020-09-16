Tidal: This is Alphabet’s new philanthropic project

Alphabet



Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced on Monday, March 2, the Tidal project that will focus on the research and preservation of the oceans.

Tidal will develop new technologies to investigate the oceans, monitor and identify fish and discover new behaviors that are not visible until now, according to the announcement. Tidal will develop a vision system with artificial intelligence and resistant enough to the cold and pressure of the ocean.

Alphabet says the first step for Tidal is to explore new tools that help fish farmers find new ways to operate and reduce their impact on the environment. Alphabet highlights the importance of helping fish farmers, who have a critical role in global nutrition, and “helping fish farmers will help both humanity and the health of the oceans.”

“Although we have started developing the technology with fish farmers, this is one of the many areas we want to help with,” said Neil Davé, head of Tidal. “As we validate our technology and learn more about the ocean environment, we plan to apply what we have learned to other areas and problems, with the help of ocean experts and other organizations that are eager to find new solutions and protect and preserve this precious resource”.

X is a company founded in 2010. It is the division of Alphabet that is responsible for working on secret and innovative projects. “We create radical new technologies that solve the world’s most complex problems.” Although most of the projects are secret, X has successfully developed different projects such as the Glass augmented reality glasses, the Loon balloons that offer an Internet connection, the Waymo autonomous car, the Wing air delivery service, among others.

