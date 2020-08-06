Through tears, Zoe Saldaña apologizes for having played Nina Simone

Zoe Saldaña tearfully apologized for playing the music legend Nina Simone in the movies in “Nina” (2016), a film that sparked a notable debate in Hollywood about the appropriate representation of diversity on the big screen.

“I should never have played Nina,” said the Afro-Latin actress, with a very serious face and without hiding tears, in an interview by Steven Canals (co-creator of “Pose”) published on BESE, a platform to promote inclusion that was founded by Saldaña.

“I should have done everything in my power to choose a black actress to play an exceptionally perfect black woman,” he added.

“I thought then that I had permission (to embody it) because I am a black woman. And so I am. But it is Nina Simone. And Nina had a life and had a journey that should have been, and should be, honored in the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed person (…). She deserved better “, she said. “With that said, I’m sorry, I’m so sorry.”

An old controversy

The controversy over “Nina”, a film that Cynthia Mort wrote and directed, pitted defenders of the film in 2016 against Simone’s followers about, among other aspects, the relevance of the fact that Saldaña, daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Dominican father, was an actress suitable for playing the legendary black singer.

To be more like Simone, Saldaña put a prosthetic nose in and colored her skin to make it darker, an aspect that reminded some voices of racist practices from early cinema when white actors put on makeup to play black roles.

Al Schackman, leader of Simone’s gang for decades, defended Saldaña against the “unfair” and “severe” criticism he received. “Her portrait is elaborate and very sensitive (…). Zoe did a very good job and I don’t think there is anyone else who could have done better, ”he said.

However, relatives and followers of Simone showed their dissatisfaction with the film. For example, her daughter Simone Kelly said the family was not “upset” with Saldaña, but added that she did not believe it was the “appropriate choice” in appearance.

“There are many magnificent actresses of color who could have represented my mother in a more appropriate way,” added Simone, who, however, took the blame out of Saldaña and harshly attacked the script for “Nina”, centered on a romance between the singer and his representative Clifton Henderson who, according to Kelly, never existed.

The controversy also reached social networks when Saldaña published a message on Twitter with a quote from Nina Simone: “I will tell you what freedom is to me. Do not be afraid. I really don’t really (be) scared. ”

Then the verified account of those responsible for Nina Simone’s legacy responded with another message: “Great story, but please take Nina’s name out of your mouth for the rest of your life.”

Instead, other interpreters such as Queen Latifah came to the defense of Saldaña. “I think Zoe Saldaña is a great actress (…). She is of African descent, so I don’t see why she couldn’t play the part, “said Latifah.

Icon of jazz and soul, dazzling figure of black music of the 20th century and renowned civil rights activist, Nina Simone died in France in 2003.