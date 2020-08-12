Three suspects arrested in rape and child trafficking case of rapper R. Kelly

Three people were arrested for “harassing, intimidating, threatening or corruptly influencing” alleged victims of the organized crime case against singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, known as “R. Kelly, ”the New York Prosecutor’s Office reported this Wednesday in a statement.

“The suspects have been indicted separately for multiple crimes aimed at undermining and subverting the integrity of the judicial system and victimizing women who have stepped forward with serious charges against the criminal conduct of the defendant R. Kelly,” he said. Acting Chief Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme quoted.

The note identifies the suspects as Richard Arline, 31, Donnell Russell, 45, and Michael Williams, 37, and specifies that Arline and Williams were detained in Illinois and Florida respectively, while Russell only indicates that He will appear before a New York judge shortly.

The prosecution held that Arline considers himself a “lifelong friend of R. Kelly”, while Russel describes himself as “manager, counselor and friend” of the main suspect and Williams is a relative of a person who worked as publicist for the singer.

The 53-year-old rapper has been accused of organized crime and of running a company that trafficked women and minors who attended his concerts.

He is currently in a prison in Chicago, Illinois, awaiting trial on other charges of sex crimes and is scheduled to appear in New York courts once his trial in Illinois is complete. .

R. Kelly has also been charged in New York with raping a minor and recording videos of their sexual encounters, which, if found guilty, could carry a minimum jail sentence of 10 years.

In addition to New York and Chicago, the singer also faces charges in Minnesota for allegedly paying a teenage girl in 2001 for sex.

Last November, one of the two “girlfriends” who lived and who publicly supported R. Kelly in the face of federal accusations revealed that she was also a victim of the singer, whom she defined as a “monster.”

Joycelyn Savage, 24, stated that the singer once grabbed her neck until she passed out, urinated and defecated on her, and even according to her account forced her to undergo a surgical abortion at his residence.