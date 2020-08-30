Thousands commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium in Los Angeles

A caravan of hundreds of vehicles took to the main street of East Los Angeles this Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium, one of the largest peaceful demonstrations of Latinos in the United States, which was dispersed by the police, leaving 4 dead and more than 150 arrested in 1970.

“We cannot let that demonstration, that movement be forgotten, because if we let that fight pass we will continue to face situations like the ones we are experiencing with the diabolical Trump,” Vibiana Aparicio, who attended the march today, told Efe.

Aparicio, 75, was one of more than 30,000 Latinos who participated in the Chicano Moratorium on August 29, 1970, a movement that began two years earlier in protest at the remarkable recruitment of Latinos to send them to the Vietnam War and the iniquity that the community lived.

The Hispanic, born in Los Angeles, remembers that the demonstration was like a great party and a beautiful moment where Mexicans and natives claimed the country as their own, and should have the same opportunities as whites.

In this sense, Benjamin Prado, who traveled from San Diego with the Unión del Barrio organization to join the commemoration, warns that “1970 was the turning point where the maximum expression for Mexicans to recognize ourselves as a native people of this continent was achieved. and reject the colonial policies of this country that relegates us as foreigners in our own land ”.

The need for Latinos to be recognized not as immigrants but as natives of this continent was one of the general slogans of the demonstration on this day, Jorge Rodríguez, one of the organizers of the event, warned Efe.

The chants of the “border crossed us”, “long live the race”, “migrate no” and “we will win this fight at all costs” were heard along the route of more than 14 miles (22 kilometers) along Whittier Boulevard , the main thoroughfare in East Los Angeles, an iconic neighborhood for the Mexican and immigrant community in California.

To the protest on this day are also added to the complaints about the lack of access to housing, health, and education that the community continues to suffer, and that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted again.

“Our community is the one that is suffering the most from this pandemic because, as in the Vietnam War, we are the ones who are putting the chest, we are the essentials, the cannon fodder,” Rodríguez insisted.

Chicano Moratorium. (Los Angeles Times)

A halt to police brutality was also called for.

Aparicio, who was beaten and was knocked unconscious in the 1970 demonstration, today assures that the outrages by the Police continue due to the racism that has been perpetuated, and gained strength under the Administration of President Donald Trump.

“This is also in solidarity with immigrants,” added Aparicio.

The caravan was diverted in a few blocks by the police due to the presence of some Trump support groups, the participants said.

The commemoration is scheduled to culminate with a massive rally in Rubén Salazar Park, named in honor of the journalist, a pioneer of Latino journalism in the United States, and one of the four deaths that culminated in the 1970 Chicano Moratorium.

Gustav Montag, Lyn Ward and Ángel Gilbert Díaz, residents of the sector, also lost their lives that day.

The memory of the four victims will be remembered on this anniversary.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, honored those who participated in the protest this Saturday for their “courage, their sacrifice and how they changed the course of history.” AND