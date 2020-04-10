Thor: How Odin Lost His Eye In The MCU

The first Thor film revealed how Odin misplaced his eye in battle. In Norse mythology and Marvel comics, Odin’s eye-patch is an iconic a part of the god’s look, so adapting that attribute into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was an apparent factor to do for Marvel Studios.

As King of Asgard and father of Thor and Loki, Odin performed an extremely vital function in Thor‘s nook of the MCU, particularly throughout the franchise’s early years. Whereas his battling and adventuring days had been behind him, he nonetheless fulfilled an vital function as chief of the Asgardian individuals. He finally handed the throne on to Thor, who had been raised to take Odin’s place as King of Asgard from beginning.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button under to start out this text in fast view.

Associated: Thor: Ragnarok – Odin’s Unique Dying Scene Was A lot Higher

Whereas he was a formidable foe on the battlefield, Odin wasn’t invulnerable. Past simply his ethical failings proven in Thor: Ragnarok, he didn’t all the time win battles cleanly, resulting in how he misplaced his eye. This can be a main change to different variations of the character, the place he misplaced his eye looking for to be a greater king, to not be the stronger warrior.

How Odin Lost His Eye within the MCU

Odin dropping his eye comes early within the first Thor film. Starting with the Battle of Tønsberg, Odin confronts Laufey, King of the Frost Giants. Odin wins, forcing Laufey to give up, however paid a worth to get there. Odin goes into battle with each eyes and comes out with just one. He isn’t proven really dropping his eye in battle, however the implications could not be clearer. When the battle was over, Odin didn’t kill Laufey, however as a substitute took their weapon, the Casket of Historic Winters, serving to to create a peace between the 2 races. Not killing Laufey might have been a mistake, as he comes again as one of many antagonists within the first Thor film. He additionally adopts Laufey’s son who was left to die, elevating the kid, Loki, as his personal.

How Odin Lost His Eye within the Comics

The comics far more carefully adopted the story from Norse mythology. In that story, Odin chooses to sacrifice his eye to the Effectively of Mimir; Mimir was Odin’s uncle, who was recognized for his information and knowledge. By sacrificing his eye, Odin obtained information for easy methods to cease Ragnarok, and his eye turned sentient and a personality in its personal proper. Notably, this was a later addition to the character, as Odin was drawn for a few years with each eyes.

How Thor Lost His Eye in Thor: Ragnarok

Fittingly for the brand new King of Asgard, Thor additionally loses his proper eye within the occasions of Thor: Ragnarok. After he returns from Sakaar with Valkyrie and the Hulk, Thor confronts his sister, Hela, who’s taken over Asgard in that point. When Hela has Thor pinned down, she gouges his eye out. Thor manages to contact Odin in Valhalla and join together with his true lightning powers, which was why he now not wanted Mjolnir to channel lightning, utilizing that to show the tide in battle. After all, Rocket helped Thor substitute his misplaced eye in Avengers: Infinity Battle.

–

Whereas vastly totally different from his comics and mythological counterparts, the MCU’s Odin nonetheless had an excellent cause for dropping his eye. He misplaced his eye in a battle towards the Frost Giants, his best victory regardless of taking that loss. It’s a becoming final result for a warrior king akin to himself.

Subsequent: The MCU Is Nonetheless Lacking One Of Thor’s 9 Realms

Home MD: Why It is By no means Lupus (And the One Time It Was)