Thor Channels The Fantastic Four’s Powers In Awesome Poster Edit

The God of Thunder channels the Fantastic 4‘s powers in a brand new Thor poster edit. The Fantastic 4 are a preferred group within the Marvel comics, made up of Mister Fantastic, The Factor, Invisible Lady, and Human Torch. Their portrayal on movie, nevertheless, has been much less profitable than their comics’ run. 4 totally different Fantastic 4 live-action motion pictures have been launched, with 2015’s The Fantastic 4 the latest. Many of the movies have acquired destructive evaluations, although there’s nonetheless an opportunity for a profitable movie. Many followers are hoping Marvel Studios’ latest acquisition of Fox, and with it the rights to the Fantastic 4, will result in a brand new film sooner slightly than later.

Although the Avengers have not met any Fantastic 4 members onscreen, the likelihood is definitely there now that Marvel owns the characters. Two MCU actors have already got ties to the Fantastic 4, particularly Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Black Panther standout Michael B. Jordan performed the function within the 2015 movie. And, earlier than suiting up as Captain America, Chris Evans performed Human Torch in each 2005’s Fantastic 4 and its sequel Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer. This implies each actors have been effectively acquainted with Marvel earlier than taking over their roles within the MCU.

Revered fan artist BossLogic created the edit of Thor utilizing the Fantastic Four’s powers, dubbing him “The Fantastic Thor.” The unique poster is one among a number of launched for the latest Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok. In the brand new picture, Thor could be seen possessing all 4 characters’ powers without delay. Try the edited poster under:

Although there’s at all times an opportunity he could pop up beforehand, 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder is Chris Hemsworth’s subsequent scheduled MCU look. Regardless of being a pair years out, it is one of the highly-anticipated Marvel motion pictures proper now. That is partly as a result of success of Thor: Ragnarok, which noticed director Taika Waititi revive the franchise after a lackluster sequel. He’ll return once more for Thor: Love and Thunder, as will Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. At San Diego Comedian-Con 2019, followers have been excited to be taught that Portman wouldn’t solely be again as Jane, but additionally take up the mantle as Mighty Thor. Now that Thor has given up his throne and successfully joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, some are additionally questioning if these characters could seem in Thor: Love and Thunder.

BossLogic’s poster edit is an attention-grabbing take a look at what might occur if Thor was given the Fantastic Four’s powers. Contemplating his present power and talent, these extra powers would make Thor an much more spectacular drive. Add in Mjolnir and Thor would grow to be just about unstoppable. Although it’s going to probably be a very long time till the Avengers meet the Fantastic 4 within the MCU, this poster ought to make followers excited a couple of potential group up between the characters.

