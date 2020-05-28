Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment 2020 for OA, Junior Assistant Vacancies Apply at ecourts.gov.in/tn/thoothukudi:

Latest Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment 2020 is available at official Thanjavur District Court official portal ecourts.gov.in/tn/thoothukudi. They are inviting interested candidates for various jobs at the official website to apply soon. Candidates must hurry to apply for numerous vacancies for this government job recruitment.

Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thoothukudi Name of the Region Thoothukudi, Tamilnadu Posts Name Various Posts No. of Vacancies 148 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Thoothukudi Pay Scale As per each Post Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website ecourts.gov.in/tn/thoothukudi

Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment Notification 2020:

After reading, eligible candidates may apply for their relevant posts and complete various application procedures. Also, pay the registration fees by valid payment method. For more details, go to the official portal and read the notification ecourts.gov.in/tn/thoothukudi.

Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment 2020 Details:

Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Masalchi/ Night Watchman (TNBS) 07 Office Assistant (TNBS) 16 Xerox Operator (TNJMS) 10 Junior Bailiff (TNJMS) 16 Reader/Examiner (TNJMS) 05 Senior Bailiff (TNJMS) 05 Purely on temporary basis under Rule 10 (a) (i) of TNJMS – Junior Assistant (TNJMS) 17 Typist (TNJMS) 19 Computer Operator 09 Steno Typist 11 Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thoothukudi – Masalchi/ Night Watchman (TNBS) 08 Office Assistant (TNBS) 25 Total No. of Vacancies 148 Posts

Age Limit:

For Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment 2020, the minimum age should be 18 years whereas maximum age should be 35 years. Those who come under this age criteria may apply for their relevant post available here.

Required Educational Qualification:

As there are various posts available here, each of them requires different qualification. Moreover, some skills such as Typing, Machine operating for particular jobs is also necessary. To get details for each post wise qualification, refer to the official notification and get details.

Selection Procedures:

Different selection procedures as per various posts will conduct. The department officials will soon release their schedule for all these procedures. There might be Merit List and Interview for selection of candidates.

As per each post, there will be certain procedures through which candidates’ skills can examine. After some procedures, Merit List will release and then selected candidates will get their job allotment letters. For more details, refer to the official portal and get details.

Thoothukudi District Court Admit Card 2020 Download:

Admit card is provided by authority of Thoothukudi District Court. Through that candidates will appear in exam and get an entry in the examination center. All applicants must have admit card at the time of examination and also check before the exam time. Candidates will download admit card on the official portal.

Thoothukudi District Court Answer key 2020 Download:

After the exam, the official portal will release Answer Key for the candidates. Applicants can check their answer with help of answer key and finalize the marks. Answer key will release shortly by officials on the website.

Thoothukudi District Court Result 2020:

Thoothukudi District Court will announce the result on the official website and then candidates can check it through separate links. The result is essential for further procedures. Because candidates who get passed in the written test will get shortlisted for further procedures. Later on, candidates can download the further schedule for final procedures.

Pay Scale:

Shortlisted candidates will get their salary as per following details, for their respective posts:

Masalchi / Night Watchman (TNBS): 4,800 – 10,000/- rupees + 1300/- Grade Pay

Office Assistant (TNBS): 4,800 – 10,000/- rupees + 1300/- Grade Pay

Xerox Operator (TNJMS): 4,800 – 10,000/- rupees + 1650/- Grade Pay

Junior Bailiff (TNJMS): 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + 2200/- Grade Pay

Reader/ Examiner (TNJMS): 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + 2400/- Grade Pay

Senior Bailiff (TNJMS): 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + 2400/- Grade Pay

Junior Assistant (TNJMS): 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + 2400/- Grade Pay

Typist (TNJMS): 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + 2400/- Grade Pay

Computer Operator: 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + 2800/- Grade Pay

Steno Typist: 5,200 – 20,200/- rupees + 2800/- Grade Pay

Important Dates:

Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment Important Dates Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment Starting Date – Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment Last date – Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment Exam Date update soon Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment Result Date update soon

Address:

The Principal District Judge,

Principal District Court,

Thoothukudi,

Tamilnadu

Steps To Apply For Thoothukudi District Court Recruitment 2020:

Go to the official portal i.e. ecourts.gov.in/tn/thoothukudi Search for the official notification and then go to Apply Online link. Select your post for which you want to apply. Enter all required details and complete all the procedures. At last, get a print of the form and keep it safe.

Official Site: www.ecourts.gov.in/tn/thoothukudi