This young filmmaker ‘paisa’ has created an urban drama of another dimension

From her home in Medellín, where she remains as far as possible in the face of the relentless advance of the pandemic, Catalina Arroyave Restrepo answered the call from the Los Angeles Times in Spanish to talk about “Los Días de la Ballena”, her impressive debut as director of feature films, already available in the United States under the modality of Virtual Cinemas.

This is an urban drama headed by Cristina (Laura Tobón) and Simón (David Escallón), two boys from different social classes who are united by their love of graffiti and whose budding romance is first affected by the social differences between the two (she He comes from the luckiest part of the city and he is from the neighborhood) and then by the actions of a local gang.

Despite the fact that the film is not autobiographical, it has references to the experiences of Arroyave herself, who since 2010 has been part of an artistic collective similar to the one presented in the film and who comes from the wealthy class of Medellín, which It has allowed access to studies at a private university.

“I was never a graffiti artist nor do I have a journalist mother, as happens with the character of Cristina, but the story is very self-referential, because I actually wrote it with the idea of ​​immortalizing a time in my life when I decided to challenge the logic of this city, which has been historically hit by the issue of the mafia and violence, “the young director told us.

“The days of the whale” feels very authentic, which undoubtedly has to do with Arroyave’s decision to work with people who were not actors. “There were only two who were professionals; the others were doing this for the first time, ”he explained. “I got Laura, who is actually a screenwriter, thanks to a suggestion from another director, who had ‘cast’ her but had not chosen her, and David, who is actually a musician, through our casting director. The most incredible thing is that, although I met them separately, they were great friends, which led me to decide for both of them ”.

Tobón and Escallón had never had a spray can in their hands, so they had to develop certain basic graffiti skills before filming, although the scenes in which their characters appear creating their street works were made with a combination of their own actions and those of artists much more expert in the field.

“We created a group of graffiti artists who supported the project,” said Arroyave. “In real life, there is an illegal movement called ‘bombardment’, more related to leaving signatures and things like that, and another legal and more developed, known as ‘muralism’. But when we made the movie, we had to ask permission for everything. “

Past and present

Arroyave’s intention was to avoid stereotypes linked to the exhibition of the drug trafficking phenomenon in his country without completely avoiding mentioning the subject. “It was complicated; Obviously, Medellín had Pablo Escobar, who left behind an illegal drug-related economy, and there are still gangs that control different parts of the city, despite the fact that we are no longer in the same situation as in the ’80s, ”he explained. .

“There are people who are tired of seeing Medellín in the same way and others who, on the contrary, asked me for more violence, to show things more explicitly and not out of the field as I did, while what I know I was looking for all this to be a latent presence and not to be placed in the foreground, “he said. “It seems to me that we have normalized violence so directly that it no longer touches us, and furthermore, what interested me was to focus on the protagonists and the complicity that develops between them.”

At the time of filming, the team had to appeal to a “network of allies” – established with neighborhood leaders – that would allow them to do their jobs safely. “In other places, however, we had protection from the authorities; It was mixed, ”revealed the director and screenwriter. “It was also a complex process, because we are not talking about something that has happened in the past.”

“The days of the whale” also feels very natural in the sense that it does not seem to handle a specific agenda. Simón sometimes acts macho, but she is not an abusive guy or anything like that, and Cristina’s father cares about her daughter, but makes certain concessions that show her as a progressive-minded subject.

“I was very interested in the grays of the characters, because it would have been easier to fall into the stereotype, and make for example that the boys of the gang were insensitive who did not care about anything or anyone, when that does not correspond to reality that I know ”, emphasized Arroyave. “The idea was to show characters that had many dimensions, and that was equally controversial, because there were people who were also looking for extremes out there.”

In that sense, Arroyave was not looking to make an action or crime movie, but one that was intimate, despite the fact that the work has scenes of danger and tension in the streets and that it is accompanied by a vibrant soundtrack of rap coming from the same spaces that are portrayed (available now on Spotify).

Metaphors and escapes

Amidst this profound realism, the film has shots in which huge whales appear in the middle of the city, developed with CGI and absolutely convincing, despite budget limitations. “When we did the premiere in [el festival] South By Southwest, people asked me which studio had taken care of those scenes; but they were made only by a boy from Bogotá, who is a 3D artist and works at home, “Arroyave was proud.

“Medellín has a very crude, almost dirty, film tradition of realism, and it was important for me to incorporate poetic moments that allowed the viewer to relate in a different way to history,” he continued. “I wanted there to be a space for the metaphorical, for what the viewer was feeling.”

It is not inconsequential that “The days of the whale” is a film directed by a woman, in view of the already known difficulties that the members of this genre have faced in the area of ​​film direction.

“Things are improving on that side, and I fully support the fact that there is an increasing plurality of voices and that the trans community, indigenous peoples and ‘Afro’ creators are included in it,” said the director. “Personally, I feel that I have an attention to detail, a way of looking at bodies and an approach to dialogues that has to do with my sensitivity, and that has to do with being a woman.”

Arroyave feels fortunate that “The Days of the Whale” can now be seen extensively in the United States, even if not in theaters; but she has seen her career interrupted by the Covid-19 and is aware of the social consequences that the health problem is having.

“We have been in quarantine for more than three months, but now the number of infections has exploded,” he said. “It seems that next week we will be on red alert again, because there are enough deaths; however, just as Europe experienced its most difficult moment, it has now touched our continent, and hopefully things are not as serious as they were there. “

Be that as it may, all his work projects are frozen, although that has given him the opportunity to work on a new script, destined for a tape that already has a name (it will be called “The Kingdom”) and that will deal with a teenager who she lives her sexual awakening in a nun school.

“It will be located in 2005, but I am concerned to know how I will do it, because it will take place in a school, which implies the presence of crowds,” he acknowledged. “She will have to wait for us to get out of this situation, but I keep writing, and doing so is one of my great passions.”