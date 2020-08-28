This would be the part of the iPhone 12 case without space for a charger

Ran Avni / MacRumors



He iPhone 12 supposedly will include fewer accessories than other Apple phones, and a concept of a part of the box indicates more or less what we can expect.

Ran Avni, a member of the ConceptsiPhone channel, published a 3D concept of the part that would hold the cable and manual, in addition to serving to hold the iPhone 12 inside the case. The attachment, says the designer, was made based on “really reliable sources.”



The attachment seen in the image is much thinner than the one present in previous iPhones, corroborating the idea that Apple will make this mount much smaller, since the iPhone 12 would no longer include a wall charger and no wired headphones.

The 3D concept is one thickness of the wire, so it would be extremely small. The concept includes a round part, where the cable would be placed, and a square part, where Apple would put manuals and the classic stamps of the bitten apple logo.

If Apple ends up removing both accessories and leaving only the Lightning cable, it would have the opportunity to improve the design of the boxes of its products, but it would also lead to more savings in materials and distribution, since smaller boxes would allow to distribute more units in fewer trips.