This would be the first Realme smart watch

Realme He continues unstoppable with his cell phone launches, but it seems that the Chinese company wants to undertake a new journey entering the segment of wearables.

According to XDA Developers, Realme is working on a new smart watch and even recently released the features of a Realme Watch along with various computational images of the device. As observed in the renders, The Realme Watch will be a square watch similar to the Amazfit Bip or the Fitbit Versa. The screen would be a 1.4-inch TFT touch LCD with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels.

The watch will have a 160mAh battery, IP68 dust and water resistance, an accelerometer and a SPO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen. According to the images, it appears that the watch will offer support for 15 types of sports activities, as well as sleep measurement, one of the characteristics most missed by Apple Watch users.

At the moment, Realme has not confirmed that it will launch this watch, so we cannot yet talk about prices, dates, or launch territories, although it is possible that it is close to the price of its direct competitors and does not exceed US $ 200. .

CNET en Español sent Realme a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

