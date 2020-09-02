This will be the new and improved design of the Galaxy Fold 2

Ice universe



He Galaxy Fold 2 It will arrive in August direct to screen. Or at least that we can deduce from supposed images of its design that have been leaked.

The well-known leaker Ice Universe published two computer-made images (renders) showing the internal and external design of the Galaxy Fold 2, a new smartphone that Samsung will announce as early as the first days of August.



The images reveal an internal body with quite reduced bezels and an integrated camera on the right side of the screen.

In one of the images, it is shown what the design of the Fold 2 will look like on the outside. The main face, which is where the external display is, would have a huge panel compared to the first-edition Fold. In front there would also be a camera built into the external screen.

As for the rear cameras, Samsung would place it in a corner, similar to the layout that the rear camera of the Galaxy S20 has.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is the name for the foldable phone that Samsung will announce at an Unpacked event in August. It is rumored that the Galaxy Note 20 series, consisting of at least two phones, would also be announced at that event; The Galaxy Z Flip 5G and possible accessories such as headphones and smart watches would be presented.

Samsung has not commented on these products or the rumored event.