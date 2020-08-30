This was the crazy life of Manuel Valdés

At dawn on Friday, August 28, Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés died at the age of 89. The actor left a wide artistic legacy that was marked by his peculiar laugh and eyebrows as his most characteristic hallmark. Here we remember it.

He ventured into the world of entertainment as a group dancer, and shortly afterwards as a national film actor from the Golden Film Era to the present day, where he participated in more than 60 films, including “Calabacitas tender” (1949), ” Star without light ”(1953),“ The deceiver ”(1956),“ Little Red Riding Hood and Tom Thumb against the monsters ”(1962) and“ Midnight dolls ”(1979).

But his work was not limited to the seventh art, since the artist also stood out for his performances on the small screen, theater and even for lending his voice for films such as Captain Hook in “Peter Pan: Return to Neverland” (2002).

Legendary dynasty

Born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, on January 29, 1931, Fernando Manuel Alfonso Gómez de Valdés y Castillo, popularly known as “El Loco Valdés”, won over his audience thanks to his unique humor and characteristic gestures, which made him an icon of national cinema from the Golden Age to the present.

He was the brother of actors Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”, Ramón Valdés “Don Ramón” and Antonio Valdés Castillo, and father of actor Marcos Valdés, singer Cristian Castro and Pedro Valdés, vocalist of the group Consumatum Est.

Together with his brothers, he became one of the most beloved and influential figures in comedy in Mexico and Latin America for his different works such as “Two Ghosts and a Girl” (1959), among others.

Makes way

His first participation in the cinema was in 1949 with the film “Calabacitas tender” (1949), where he shared the scene with Rosita Quintana and with his brothers Germán Valdés “Tin Tan” and Ramón Valdés, who were already recognized actors of the time.

After his performance with his brothers, the actor made multiple film productions, which are still widely recognized today.

‘Two Ghosts and a Girl’ (1959)

Address: Rogelio A. González

Together with his brother “Tin Tan” Valdés, “El Loco” starred in this comedy of entanglements in which two men, falling in love with the same woman, fight to the death in a theater for their affection and die in the process, with surprise that they are turned into ghosts.

From this production one of his best known songs was derived: ‘El Médico Brujo’.

‘Little Red Riding Hood’ (1960)

Direction: Roberto Rodríguez

In this adaptation of the classic Little Red Riding Hood, the actor played a flamboyant, comical and harmless Big Bad Wolf, a character who became so iconic that he was repeated in other movies and comedy segments, and even lent his voice to play the respective wolf from the 2005 animated film “Hoodwinked.”

‘Two Fools and a Fool’ (1961)

Direction: Miguel Morayta

The artist got into the skin of “El Príncipe Bongo”, son of King Guitarrón of Ritmolandia, who goes to Mexico City and ends up being sent to a mental hospital by mistake, which gives rise to numerous entanglements. He acted alongside two great stars of Mexican comedy, Marco Antonio Campos “Viruta” and Gaspar Henaine “Capulina”.

‘The Mocking Ghosts’ (1965)

Direction: Rafael Baledón

“Tin Tan” and “El Loco” Valdés returned to their ghostly ways with this second and fun collaboration in which they play two ghosts who are mistakenly invoked from beyond by two scammers. This film featured the performance of Antonio Espino “Clavillazo”, María Victoria and Armando Soto la Marina.

‘Captain Manta Ray’ (1970)

Direction: Germán Valdés

Captain Mantarraya was characterized by his play between various comic situations with fantasy moments. “El Loco” Valdés returned to work with his brother “Tin Tan”, who served as director and producer of the film and gave him one of his most emblematic roles as “Brujo Majujo”.

On TV and theater

His characteristic humor also reached the small screen through programs and even soap operas.

Operation Ha Ha (1966)

Crazy Salad (1970-1973)

The Crazy Valdés Show (1972-1974)

Variedades de Media Noche (1977).

Hurrah for the children! (2002)

Dare to Dream (2009)

I will always love you (2000)

In addition, he participated in several theatrical works, such as “El Tenorio Cómico” and “Aeroplanos”, where he shared credits with Ignacio López Tarso and alternated with Sergio Corona.

Americanist at heart

A red-blooded Americanist, the actor and comedian always boasted his love for the Eagles of America team. In 1984, when the Eagles were crowned champions after defeating their number one adversary: ​​the Chivas del Guadalajara, the “Loco Valdés”, to celebrate, he appeared on their program La Hora del Loco with a crown and fully dressed in blue cream. He also used to gamble with his friend and actor Sergio Corona every time his team faced the Chivas del Guadalajara in the National Classic of Mexican soccer.

Loves that marked

“El Loco” Valdés was not only known for his great talent, but for his controversial romances, such as the one he had with Verónica Castro. He only got married twice.

The couple met in the play “Don Juan Tenorio” in 1973. The actor described their relationship as a very beautiful stage. The actress and the artist also worked together on the comedy show “Operation Ha Ha.”

Although the actress was 22 years younger than the comedian, the couple managed to have a stable relationship until she became pregnant. Castro confessed in an interview with the writer Elena Poniatowska that it was a complicated stage for her, since she had no money, was a student and was just beginning to earn a place in the entertainment industry.

From that relationship, the singer Cristian Castro was born in 1974. Valdés’s chivalry was the key to winning over the actress of soap operas like “Rosa Salvaje”.

Although Castro was one of his great loves, various media highlighted that the actor had a great weakness for women.

His first wife was Norma Yolanda, whom he married at 18 years of age, but soon after he fell in love with the dancer Rosa María Bojalil Garza, who at that time was 16 years old, and with whom he had his son Marco Valdes.

“El Loco” Valdés only married twice: first to Norma Yolanda and then to Arcelia Larrañaga, who died in March 2018.

Various actresses confessed that the actor was always very respectful, but he was already known for his many loves. He did not divorce his first wife until she passed away.

Before censorship

If anyone challenged the system with his humor, it was “El Loco” Valdés.

It was the 70s and Luis Echeverría ruled the country, who in October 1968, as Secretary of the Interior, played a central role in the massacre of students in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas. Those were the times when Televisa was a PRI soldier.

Millions of people watched “El Show del Loco” on their television, and the comedian, always ‘entrón’, always imaginative, always delirious, released the ‘chascarrillo’ on Benito Juárez, also known as Benemérito de las Américas, naming him “Bomberito Juárez ”.

One of the most important producers of Televisa at that time confirmed to Gente that Emilio “el Tigre” Azcárraga Milmo, then the mere boss of that company, who watched the program funny, was stunned.

There are different versions of what happened as a result of the joke, such as that he was taken out of the forum to be arrested, or that he was vetoed from television.

But Manuel Valdés’ family has denied it; He says that everything was a fine (from the Ministry of the Interior) and a severe verbal reprimand from Azcárraga Milmo.

However, sources shared with Gente that, despite the fact that Azcárraga Milmo said even what not to the comedian, and forced him to ask for a public apology, he could not prevent the government promoting the “up and down” from sending him a few years to his house.