This smart toilet recognizes your anus and tells you if you are sick

The toilets of the future will give us more information than we see on a daily basis. Or at least that’s what scientists hope with “the smart toilet,” an invention that was born at Stanford University and that promises to protect your health.

According to a study published in the April 6 issue of the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, a team of scientists is working so that every time you deposit what is left of your body, your feces and urine are examined. And this is where the good thing comes from: fingerprints or anal fingerprints would be used to collect information, which would be uploaded to the cloud. Once there, doctors and patients could discuss the results.

“The smart toilet is the perfect way to take advantage of a generally ignored data source, and the user doesn’t have to do anything different,” study lead researcher Sanjiv Gambhir said in a statement.

Sanjiv S. Gambhir/Nature Biomedical Engineering



In the article published in the magazine Nature, how it works is specified: “The smart toilet works autonomously by taking advantage of pressure and movement sensors. It analyzes the user’s urine using a standard attention colorimetric test, which tracks the red-green-blue values ​​of the images of the urinalysis strips, calculate urine flow rate and volume using computer vision as a uroflowmeter. “

Uroflowmetry is a test that measures the volume of urine passed from the body, the rate at which it passes, and the time it takes to pass it. As for feces, according to the study, the toilet classifies them according to the Bristol scale, which defines whether a person has constipation or diarrhea, for example.

However, this system, which was tested on 21 people, has its Achilles heel, because a subject using a toilet may forget to discharge their waste. What’s more, many current toilets don’t require you to flip the lever or press a button, because they turn on and off automatically. If this happens, your fingerprint will not be registered. This is where her sister, the so-called anal footprint, enters.

Although you are laughing when reading it, it turns out that the image of our anus is unrepeatable and if it is scanned, once you sit on the toilet, the process for identification is facilitated. “The goal is to provide accurate and individualized health data, so we need to make sure that the bathroom is discernible among users. We know it seems odd, but it turns out that the anal footprint is unique,” said Gambhir.

Sanjiv S. Gambhir / Universidad de Stanford



What is the next step for scientists? First, have more people try the device. That doesn’t seem to be a problem. The difficulty lies in deepening the analysis of the stool, to make it more complete. “That is a little more complicated, but we are working to achieve it,” Gambhir concluded.