This robot feels pain and could be your companion when you get old

Could a robot that can feel pain be more empathetic to humans? A team of scientists from the University of Osaka, in Japan, thinks so and that is why they are working on a prototype called “Affetto”, an artificial intelligence programmed to make a face when an electrical charge is applied to its “skin”.

Scientist Minoru Asada presented the report of this prototype on February 15, 2020, at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, held in Seattle, according to Science News magazine.

Sensors embedded in the prototype’s soft, artificial skin can detect both a faint touch and a painful tap, and then the robot can signal emotions. You can see Affetto’s reactions on Professor Ishihara Hisashi’s YouTube channel – also on the Osaka University channel.

This artificial “painful nervous system,” as Asada calls it, can be a small building block for a machine that could ultimately experience pain (robotically). Such a sensation could also allow a robot to “empathize” with the suffering of a human. At least that’s what its developers believe.

Made by engineers in 2018, Affetto has the face of a small child that responds to touches, smiling, frowning and grimacing. To generate these expressions, the researchers identified 116 different facial points and analyzed the mechanisms necessary to generate distinctive expressions.

Asada, who is also president of the Japan Robotics Society, hopes that, as a result, machines may have the ability to feel empathy and even some morality. “In Japan we believe that all inanimate objects have a soul, so a metal robot is not different from a human in that sense, there are fewer boundaries between humans and objects,” said the expert according to a report by The News World.

Asada believes that the development of empathic artificial intelligences could have a positive impact on our daily lives. For example, if they are “compassionate” they could offer “physical and emotional assistance” to elderly people who live alone.

“In general, I think that robots will be more effective in social bonding with humans when they have a more sensitive and expressive body,” Asada explained. “That is why I am trying to develop an expressive android head and sensitive touch sensors.”

The also professor left a sentence that seems to remind us of the famous movie Blade Runner: “Of course, I believe that one day humans will create robots that will be difficult to distinguish from humans.”