This robot disinfects surfaces using UV-C light

Alyssa Pierson / CSAIL



Disinfecting spaces such as warehouses, factories and warehouses is an especially important task during the COVID-19 pandemicBut doing that while keeping workers safe can be challenging. That’s why the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) came up with a solution: use a robot that uses UV-C light to disinfect surfaces and neutralize aerosolized forms of coronavirus.

Through a collaboration with Ava Robotics and the Greater Boston Food Bank, CSAIL mounted a custom UV-C lamp on an Ava Robotics mobile robot base. The lamp neutralizes about 90 percent of microorganisms on the surface, according to CSAIL. The robot is initially operated by a remote user and subsequently operates autonomously, and can disinfect 4,000 square feet of warehouse space in half an hour.

The robot works when no people are around, which is good given that UV-C light, while effective at killing viruses and bacteria on surfaces and aerosols, is not safe for human exposure. Light machines that kill viruses have also been used to disinfect airplanes and hospitals.

The researchers say the robot could one day be used in other places, such as schools and supermarkets.