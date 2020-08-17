This payment for coronavirus ends soon. Make sure you are prepared

Sarah Tew/CNET



By July 31 Three critical benefits that were put in place to help Americans struggle during the coronavirus pandemic will expire, potentially hurting the vast majority of unemployed workers, according to the Congressional Ways and Means committee. The CARES Act, signed on March 27 by President Donald Trump, offers expanded unemployment payments to make up for lost income caused by layoffs and a clause to postpone evictions for 120 days.

However, this help is now coming to an end, as the $ 600 unemployment benefit expires days earlier than commonly thought. Although that might not have a material impact, it is a shock to those who thought they would be supported for a few more days. Senate Plans to Present New Bailout Package in July –the Senate will begin debating next week– but it is not known if the bill will include increased support for unemployment or eviction stays. There are indications that it could include a second economic stimulus payment. This is what is said today about who could be the recipient of another economic stimulus check .

Today is the Tax Day 2020, the deadline to file your 2019 tax return, so that’s a perk that’s gone. However, you can request an extension to October if necessary. In any case, here we show you how to make your declaration online.

These are all the other benefits that disappear when the CARES Act expires and what you can do — if there is anything to be done.

Extended unemployment benefits are ending

When cities across the country went into lockdown in March, businesses temporarily closed their doors, leaving millions of people unemployed. Now, almost 33 million people claim unemployment insurance, as well as the 13 million independent workers who receive assistance. In the week ending July 4, more than 1.3 million people applied for unemployment insurance for the first time, the Labor Department reported.

By July 26, they will expire expanded unemployment benefits that gave you an extra $ 600 a week, in addition to the usual assignment, a week earlier than originally expected, according to USA Today, which was the first to report the news.

The United States Department of Labor said this in a statement to USA Today:

“The US $ 600 (the Federal Unemployment Compensation for the Pandemic) can be paid per week no later than the week ending before Friday, July 31, 2020,” according to the statement. “For all states except (New York), which is Saturday, July 25. The deadline in New York is Sunday, July 26.”

The expiration of these benefits could also mean that casual or self-employed workers and small business owners — who normally do not qualify for unemployment insurance — will also lose this source of income. If you are still eligible for regular unemployment insurance, you will still receive it.

Federal eviction protection

The CARES Act includes a temporary postponement of evictions for most residents with subsidized apartments and tenants of housing covered by Fannie Mae, FHA and Freddie Mac. This protected citizens who cannot pay their rent from being evicted from their homes during 120 days.

This protection will end on July 25 – the date on which landlords can begin to send eviction notices. At that time, landlords must give residents 30 days before eviction. There is concern that people who will not be able to pay their rent and who are evicted could contribute to an increase in the number of homeless families across the country.

Extra time to file your tax return

The original deadline to file the tax return was April 15, but due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, it was pushed back to July 15. That limit is still in effect. There was talk of a possible second postponement, but that was never approved. If you haven’t filed your taxes, you should do so today to avoid any future problems with the IRS.

If you cannot file your return on time, you can request an extension of the term, although you will have to pay the interest that accrues. Either way, you must file your request for an extension no later than the end of July 15. If you do not file your return on time, you will be charged a penalty of US $ 300.

If you are one of the millions of Americans trying to figure out what the next steps are, we have more tips to help you. This is what it means the end of the extended unemployment benefit. Also, here you can read everything you need to know about another economic stimulus from the IRS

