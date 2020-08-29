This NASA necklace reminds you not to touch your face

NASA / JPL-Caltech



He NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has developed a collar that aims to reduce the spread of coronavirus by warning people when they are about to touch their faces. Called the PULSE, the wearable device is a 3D printed collar that uses a proximity sensor and vibrates if your hand is brought closer. The vibrations get stronger the closer your hand is to your face.

“The goal of PULSE is to minimize the spread of COVID-19, which can be transmitted if an individual touches an infected surface with their hand and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth,” NASA said in a promotional brochure about the device. “This concept is a response to the frequency with which hand-face contact occurs throughout the day, a subconscious behavior that can be overlooked and difficult to correct.”

To help protect yourself from COVID-19, you can refer to the guidelines established by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Use one facial mask .

. Practice social distancing.

Disinfect surfaces.

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

The CDC says that the coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets that are spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. These drops can land on surfaces or in the mouth or nose of nearby people.

NASA said that PULSE is designed to be affordable and easy to make for anyone to reproduce. The assembly instructions and a parts list are open source and free for everyone to use.



Apple, Samsung, and Google, among other tech giants, have made updates to their wearables to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Samsung and Google have hand wash timers for your watches. Apple also introduced a variety of features at WWDC, including a handwash timer for the Apple Watch and face masks for Memoji to encourage healthy habits.