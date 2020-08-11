This is Will Smith after Jason Derulo ‘knocked out’ his teeth

Jason Derulo and Will Smith shocked their fans after sharing a video on social media in which the singer apparently broke the actor’s front teeth by accident.

However, media such as Daily Mail point out that it is all a joke that Derulo devised for the clips he makes on the TikTok application, which this time took place after a golf practice that did not go as expected.

In the recording, the “Swalla” interpreter was standing in front of a virtual reality screen that showed a golf course, while the protagonist of Project Gemini helped him work his swing.

Smith took a step back, waiting for Derulo to make his move, however, he went back to him to give him another advice and instructed him not to use the golf club yet.

“Wait, hold on. Don’t rock it yet, ”the Suicide Squad star told the artist.

However, Derulo ignored the indication, and turning his stick backwards, inadvertently, allegedly hit the face of Smith who, seconds later, showed the camera that his crooked front teeth were recording them.

“Put some ice on that. I … I have something to do, “said Derulo after making a guilty face for what happened to Smith.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband sought revenge for the hit, so he grabbed another stick and told Derulo that now it was his turn to make his move.

“It’s my turn, my turn. I just need a swing. I just need ONE swing. Let me find my stick, “said the protagonist of The Prince of Bel Air.

“Okay, we can talk about this,” begged Derulo before Smith took his own stick and hit him on the leg, a moment that was frozen in the video, in black and white, with the beginning of the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight ”in the background.

Although it was not revealed in the video that it was all a joke, Smith’s acting in the clip and the photo that Derulo later posted with his friend’s new crooked tooth smile were some indicators of the mockery.

In fact, the recording reminded many fans of another clip that Derulo recorded months ago for the platform in which he injured his own teeth while trying to eat a corn using an electric drill, a fact about which he was later asked if it had really happened. .

“The world may never know. I have my smile, so I feel enlightened right now, ”he told Page Six at the time.