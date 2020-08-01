This is what you will see in the third season of ‘El Chapo’

For Mexican actors Marco de la O and Humberto Busto, the series “El Chapo” is more than just a story about drug trafficking, and proof of this is the rivalry between its two characters, which, in his opinion, show parallels power.

On the one hand, there is Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán (De la O), the leading Mexican drug trafficker of the Sinaloa cartel seeking to expand his drug empire around the world, while Conrado Sol, “Don Sol” (Humberto Busto), a corrupt politician, wants to establish his power by aspiring to the presidential chair.

“The character of Sol goes in parallel (with El Chapo), they never touch each other but they are aiming to be the ‘mere groupers’, that is, the most powerful. One for his side in politics and the other in drug trafficking, in the end they look for the same thing: absolute power at the cost of everything and whatever it takes, ”says De la O in a telephone interview on the occasion of the launch of the third and last season of the series.

For his part, Busto considers that it is precisely the participation of Don Sol that makes the discussion not focus solely on the issue of drug trafficking, unlike other series that deal with the subject.

“The idea was that Don Sol looked like a little mouse in the first season, that in the second season there was already a real confrontation between these two entities and in the third season see all the complexity of Don Sol so that we could change the discussion and not focus it only in drug trafficking but in power, “he explains.

The reflection of the bad

As it is the story of a character that exists in real life such as El Chapo, sentenced to life in prison in the United States, there have been many rumors about Don Sol’s real identity; however, both actors emphasize that this is a completely fictional character.

“They created Don Sol to be able to put the antagonist of the series, make an analogy and show a face from the political version,” explains De la O, so Busto based his creation of the character on several sinister politicians who have rocked the planet. .

Despite the evil and secrets of those who play, both De la O and Busto especially appreciate their characters. “I want him, I want him, but as a character not in real life because I don’t even know him”, answers De la O about El Chapo, while Busto assures that Don Sol “is undoubtedly a before and after professionally speaking” .

For the actors, the possibility of playing these two strong and mysterious men changed their lives in many ways, and two years after the end of their third season they continue to reap the fruits of that experience, since the latter will be broadcast by A&E from Monday.

To the transmission of the series will be added the presence of De la O, who at the beginning of each of the episodes will tell about his experiences as an actor as well as the behind the scenes that he lived on the set.

A great production

For De la O it is important to highlight the level of production of the series that was recorded in Colombia; From his point of view, it is a pride to know that the series, which is made in Spanish, is on par with international series.

“It was very difficult and complicated to reach the conclusion and see that everything was done well, the project was sheltered by great producers, actors, I was very lucky and we should feel proud that it was done in Spanish by Latin Americans,” he points out.