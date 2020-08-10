This is what the new animated series inspired by Blade Runner looks like

Alcon Entertainment



The Blade Runner universe grows. To the movies Blade Runner (1982) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017) followed by the comic Blade Runner 2019, published in 2019 by Titan Comics, and this week the announcement of an anime series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus, which aims to premiere in 2021 on the Crunchyroll service and the Adult Swim channel.

Produced by Alcon Entertainment in collaboration with Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, Blade Runner: Black Lotus is a 13-episode anime that takes place in the universe shown in the film Blade Runner 2049, with replicants who wish to claim their freedom, police officers who go after the androids who break the law and the mysterious company Wallace Corporation (manufacturer of the replicants ).

The animated series will be directed by two anime veterans: Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) y Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex). They have already worked together on the animated computer series Ghost in the Shell on Netflix. Both directors talk in this Crunchyroll video about their animated version of Blade Runner.

Another encouraging detail: Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop) is the creative producer of the series.

According to the Crunchyroll video, the story of Blade Runner: Black Lotus takes place in the year 2032, so it will serve as a bridge between the two films. It is not ruled out that some characters from the 1982 film and the 2019 comic appear in the series.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus It does not currently have a release date in 2021. It will first air on the Adult Swim channel and then it can be seen exclusively on streaming and Crunchyroll.

