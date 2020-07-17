This is what the Magic Keyboard of iPad Pro looks like inside

iFixit



iFixit has partnered with X-ray company Creative Electron to show the guts of the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

The site, known for highlighting all kinds of devices to show their inner workings and discover how easy (or difficult) they are to repair, says that it has not been possible to carry out the Magic Keyboard’s cutting process due to the situation of social distancing, derived from the ongoing pandemic. Still, the internal images iFixit provides show quite clearly how this iPad Pro-compatible keyboard has worked since 2018.

IFixit’s analysis ensures that this accessory is more complex than the keyboard of many laptops and that the trackpad has a completely new design, very different from the MacBook trackpad. Under the keyboard there are several metal plates that according to the site, would serve to reinforce the body and prevent it from bending.

A large number of magnets are also visible under the keyboard to help the accessory offer great stability and hold the ‌iPad Pro‌ properly. In addition, there is also a complete ring made up of these little magnets around the camera cutout. The Magic Keyboard uses a scissor mechanism to comfortably type that is claranebte vsible in X-ray view.

According to iFixit, the Magic Keyboard is much more complete than the keyboard of many laptops, something that could explain its high price: $ 299 for the 11-inch model and $ 349 for the 12.9-inch model.

