This is what the iPhone 12 Pro Max will look like, according to the latest leak

EverythingApplePro



He iPhone 12 Pro Max, the 6.7-inch model that Apple will launch in the fall, was leaked in great detail leaving little to the imagination.

Blogger Max Weinbach, known for leaks related to other cell phones, in collaboration with the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, created a video of the iPhone 12 Pro Max based on measurements and information obtained by Weinbach.

The details of the phone, says the presenter of the channel on YouTube, came from a case maker who already had access to the information on the iPhone. The manufacturers of cases, covers or micas, secretly receive details of the cell phones, such as measurements, weight and dimensions, to begin the manufacture of accessories and have them ready for the arrival to the market of the stellar product.

The leak from Weinbach’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and YouTube channel is the largest so far, and considering the good record for leaks from both, it’s also one of the most reliable. Based on the information obtained, the EverythingApplePro presenter took pictures of the phone’s computers and 3D printed a sample of it.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is an expected phone with a 6.7-inch screen, just slightly larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, according to Weinbach’s data, the iPhone 12 Pro Max grows very little in size compared to its predecessor.

The images shown in the EverythingApplePro video coincide with the multiple reports that suggest that the iPhone 12, in its three expected versions, will have a design influenced by the iPhone 4, iPhone 5 and iPad Pro 2018 and 2020. This influence translates into, as seen in the video, straight and flat sides and a screen that does not curl in the corners. Another aspect that seems confirmed is the reduction in size of TrueDepth, the front eyebrow that gives life to facial recognition functions.

The most surprising thing about the leak, in addition to how real it looks, is that the iPhone 12 Pro Max seems to have a kind of Smart Connector on the right side, on the side that is the on / off button. IPad Pro has a similar feature and is used to connect Apple Pencil and charge it; the iPhone, so far, is not compatible with the stylus.

The only thing EverythingApplePro warns that could be wrong is the rear camera fix, this for security reasons by Apple. The company would not have finished defining the characteristics of the camera in the back yet, but it would still be within a square and somewhat protruding.

EverythingApplePro says they have more information on other Apple products, specifically the A14 processor and a new HomePod. The presenter said he will give more detail on this in the coming days. Apple does not comment on leaks or rumors.

