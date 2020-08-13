This is what Elon Musk’s tunnel station in Las Vegas would look like

Elon Musk/Twitter



The dream of Elon Musk of build underground tunnels Avoiding traffic congestion is becoming a reality with The Boring Company. And, for the first time, we can appreciate what a complete and working station would look like.

Musk shared an illustration of the Las Vegas Boring Company station on Twitter on Wednesday, July 22. In the tweet it said “Coming soon” or “Coming soon.” Despite hosting an unconventional form of transportation, the station does look conventional. But, because it’s an illustration, things could change when construction crews finish the job.

From the perspective of descending the escalator, we see a handful of carros Tesla Model 3 parked (it is one of the vehicles with which it is planned to transport people from one end of the Las Vegas Convention Center to the other). A large screen up front alerts passengers to the car’s departure times and one of the Tesla 3s is seen to have a number assigned, possibly to designate which side of the convention center the car is heading to. The directions and directions in the tunnel will make this easily understandable.

Although not a self-contained car, the Driverless Model 3 uses wheels that unfold from the bottom of the car that adjust to stay on the correct side of the tunnel. Acceleration and braking are controlled by software; cars reach a speed of 150 miles per hour.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) confirmed in May that the two tunnels of the Las Vegas loop have been completed, covering an area of ​​200 acres. Walking from one side of downtown to the other takes about 15 minutes, but a trip on The Boring Company loop would cut the trip to two minutes. The trips will be free for the participants of the events in the center.

What is not clear is where the 12-seat truck fits in this project. Previous reports and illustrations showed a large passenger car, but when asked about it on Twitter, Musk’s comments hinted that the car would look drastically different or might not materialize. The Boring Company has not responded to a request for comment.

No, best to have people seated for safety & speed of travel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2020

The plan is to have everything finalized by the CES 2021 technology fair. However, the holding of the conference seems impossible now in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO, said that if CES is delayed beyond January 2021, the center will wait to open the new loop. The LVCVA has not responded to a request for comment.

The Boring Company’s work could expand into more parts of Las Vegas. Musk has said it is “possible” that the company will create new tunnels to connect other locations in downtown Las Vegas to McCarran Airport.

