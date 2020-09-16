This is what coronavirus looks like under the microscope

NIAID-RML



He coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 It is the virus responsible for the disease known as COVID-19, which has so far claimed the lives of 1,300 people and infected dozens of thousands more. We know of the damage it has caused both in the Chinese province of Hubei, where the focus of the disease is located, and in the rest of the world. And now we can also see what this virus looks like.

On Thursday, February 13, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) released new images of the coronavirus.

NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories division in Montana used specialized equipment, scanning and transmission electron microscopes, to capture these up-close shots that have been digitally colored.

NIAID-RML



The virus sample used to take the images was isolated from a patient in the United States.

The COVID-19 virus looks very similar to the images of other coronaviruses such as MERS and SARS. “That does not surprise us: the thorns found on the surface of coronavirus they are what gives this family of viruses its name … most coronaviruses have this corona-like appearance, “the NIAID said.

