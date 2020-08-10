This is what Cook, Zuckerberg, Bezos and Pichai will say before the US Congress.

Brett Pearce/CNET



The CEOs of Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook They will appear on July 29 before the judicial committee of the US Congress. to answer questions related to the antitrust investigation being carried out by the country’s authorities.

The four technology companies are accused of using their size and dominance in their different fields to appease the competition and thereby harm consumers, by not being able to choose between more providers. Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai will make their statements via video call due to the ongoing pandemic, but prior to that each one published the statements that they will give to Congress.

This is what the heads of Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google are expected to say during their respective stakes.

Apple

In Apple’s case, the scrutiny is primarily on business policy in its app store, the App Store. Several companies have complained of the high commissions and of the criteria that the company uses so that an application is available or not in its store.

In his statement, Cook will highlight that the company’s App Store, launched in 2008, created an industry of its own that helped many companies around the world. “After starting with 500 applications, today the App Store houses more than 1.7 million, of which only 60 are Apple software,” the executive will say in his appearance. It will also argue that the up to 30 percent commission that Apple charges third-party apps for being in its store helps pay for upgrades, programming tools, and other code that helps the apps work.

Amazon

The e-commerce giant has been under investigation for months by the antitrust subcommittee of the US Congress for its treatment of third-party sellers on its platform. And it is that the company is under the spotlight for manufacturing and selling products that compete with those of the sellers in its online store and has even been accused of use their data to copy their products.

The statement released by Bezos begins with a lengthy spiel about his life story, his humble origins and the development of Amazon to what it is today. The executive places great emphasis on his company’s job creation, its investments in the United States and the tough competition it faces with companies such as Walmart and Costco.

Facebook

In the case of the social network, the focus of the investigation is on whether the acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram are part of a strategy to overthrow the competition. Zuckerberg will tell US lawmakers that the social network is a “proudly American company that has a lot of competition,” including Chinese tech companies.

Zuckerberg says he supports a strong and consistent competition policy capable of ensuring a level playing field. You will explain that your acquisitions have helped drive innovation, not hinder it. “Our acquisitions have helped drive innovation for people who use our own products and services and for the community of startups. The acquisitions bring together the complementary strengths of different companies, “says Zuckerberg.

Google

In the case of Google, the accusations are centered on its alleged control of the advertising market. Like Bezos, Pichai begins his statement by talking about his humble origins in India, where he barely had access to computers. Pichai argues that Google has many competitors, including Amazon itself and its voice assistant Alexa or competitors in digital advertising such as Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

“Google operates in highly competitive and dynamic global markets, where prices are free or falling, and products are constantly improving,” Pichai explains. The executive also says that Android offers consumers more options for smartphones, despite the fact that the company is accused of using its software, present in nine out of 10 phones in the world, to force manufacturers to install the Google apps on your devices.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT. It is not clear how long the procedures will take. The House subcommittee will broadcast the hearing on its YouTube channel.

