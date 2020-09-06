This is the Star Wars-themed mansion you’ve been looking for [fotos]

It’s like you live in your own Star Wars museum

According to Arvin Haddad, star of the new CNBC show Listing Impossible and one of the property agents, many houses in Hidden Hills are blown away with unique basements.

“Having a tricky basement is a must in the ultra-luxurious and celebrity-studded Hidden Hills community,” he said. “The owners here love to highlight their personal lives and passions. And this owner is very passionate about Star Wars.”

While the seller is willing to negotiate the inclusion of the Star Wars collection in the home sale, Haddad says the eventual buyer (perhaps a professional athlete or movie star?) Will have the option of redoing the focused basement. in their own passions.