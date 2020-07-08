This is the new villain of Justice League in the version of Snyder

It seems that Zack Snyder is more excited for his new version of Justice League than the superhero fans themselves. This Wednesday, May 27, the director published on his Twitter account the image of the villain of his movie: Darkseid.

A few days ago it was made official that the new edition, called “Snyder Cut”, different from the one we saw in 2017, could be seen in 2021 on HBO Max. Then, the director himself uploaded a photo of the character Ryan Choi (played by Orion Lee) to his Vero social network account, which was removed in the Joss Whedon version.

Now Snyder added another new face to his production. On his Twitter account he showed what Darkseid’s appearance could be, with the following description: “He is coming … to HBO Max”.

Darkseid, is the tyrant who rules the planet Apokolips. Its objective is to conquer the universe, eliminate free will and sentient beings. He is Superman’s natural enemy and the most powerful rival in the Justice League. According to rumors, this villain, who was created created by artist Jack Kirby in 1970, would appear as flashbacks in the der Snyder version, aiming to open a door for the sequel to Justice League.

Snyder was unable to complete the filming of Justice League due to his daughter’s suicide in March 2017. Warner Bros. Pictures then incorporated Whedon (The Avengers) to shoot new scenes and supervise the postproduction of the film. Therefore, a second part was forgotten.

At the time of this writing, the Darkseid image had over 50,000 likes and 16,000 retweets.

Earthlings! 👽 Zack Snyder gives us this low resolution image confirming the appearance of Darkseid in Justice League Snyder Cut🔥 The design of Darkseid will not be so similar to that of the comics although this new appearance still excites us💥 # Darkseid #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/YRJMw6tslf — Cápsula Geek (@CapsulaGeekMx) May 27, 2020

This is the beginning

Zack Snyder has revealed a first look at arch enemy Darkseid! Snyder’s comment refers to the line that Lex Luthor from Jesse Eisenberg says at the end of Batman v Superman: “He is coming. The bell has rung. pic.twitter.com/fxG1832D44 – Café Caníbal (@CoffeeCanibal) May 27, 2020

Basically, the Snyder cut never existed. And now Warner is going to disburse more than 30 million (although here they say that it is going to be much more than that) to Snyder to change a villain made from CGI for another made from CGI, and promote the HBO MAX platform. https://t.co/1X9xchKmZS — Gabriel Fasano (@Gabriel_afp) May 27, 2020