This is the new director of the FICG in LA, who is still standing

The Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG), which had its first edition in 1986 in the capital of Jalisco, Mexico, began as an ambitious project carried out by students from the University of Guadalajara, but over time, it became in one of the world’s most recognized events for the dissemination of the seventh Aztec and Ibero-American art.

All this made it a good time in an undeniable center of attraction for local moviegoers who like this kind of proposal, but geographical distances and other reasons made it naturally difficult for them to travel to the Mexican city to attend their activities, so the implementation of a ‘branch’ in Southern California, ten years ago, was a pleasant surprise.

Although it does not have the original event, the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Los Angeles (FICG in LA) has given us various satisfactions since then, and although we do not know yet what will happen in the immediate future with this class Of presentations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything seems to indicate that its organizers are willing to continue the function, at least for the moment.

In this way, the headquarters has just announced the election of the new director of FICG in LA; This is Ximena Urrutia, a woman graduated from the Cinematography career at the Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (CCC) in Mexico City, who has worked as a producer and director of several film projects.

Urrutia seems to have the perfect combination of talent and irreverence, because upon reviewing his credits it is discovered that he produced “El Buen Cristiano”, a documentary feature film that, far from being a religious celebration, is a critical look at the judgment that was made on the former Guatemalan President Efraín Ríos Montt for his proven responsibility in the genocide of indigenous populations, and who took the Feisal Prize at the 2016 Guadalajara International Film Festival.

In addition to that, Urrutia, who has been the host and creator of content for radio, television and written press, made her name in 2008 with the short film “Condones Encanto”, which was released at the Morelia International Film Festival; produced the renowned short film “Laszlo” (2009); and achieved even greater notoriety with the fictional short film “Ella” (2014), which participated in festivals around the world and was nominated for the Ariel for Best Fiction Short Film.

The FICG had its most recent edition last March, before the spread of the pandemic and the complete cancellation of large public events, and the last celebration of the FICG in LA was held in September 2019, which means that There would still be time to plan a live celebration, although all that will obviously depend on what happens to the virus. Be that as it may, Urrutia has a most interesting challenge ahead.