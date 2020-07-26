This is the high-end cell phone with the best battery of 2020

Juan Garzón / CNET



High-end phones are generally expensive but … do they have a good battery? At CNET en Español we select the five with the best results so far this year.



Playing:

Watch this:

The high-end cell phone of 2020 with the best battery

5:15



iPhone 11 Pro Max

In position number five we have iPhone 11 Pro Max. I know, Apple lovers, it is not number one in this ranking, but the truth is that although the battery of this iPhone is quite good, it is not the best we have found.

In our tests, its 6.5-inch OLED screen stayed alive for 18 hours and 8 minutes, giving its maximum 3,500mAh battery.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: Apple cell phones in our hands [fotos] To see photos

Of course, this is in laboratory tests with continuous video and under monitored conditions, as we do with all the phones on the list. But in daily use, this phone lasted us all day without major problems and we even went to bed with 20 percent battery, not bad considering the bad reputation that Apple cell phones used to have.

Something interesting is its fast 18-watt charge, which charges the phone to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Again, not bad for fifth place.

This is what the Huawei P40 Pro looks like [fotos] To see photos

Huawei P40 Pro

In position number four we have Huawei P40 Pro. In our battery tests, all screens played video at 60 frames per second, in order to compare pears with pears, and the truth is that with a 4,300mAh battery this phone managed to pass our tests with 20 hours and 40 minutes.

Its large 6.58-inch screen looks very good, and giving it a more regular and daily use, we were able to get to the end of the day with a little battery, but with the need to leave it charging.

He It also has reversible charge and fast charge. The latter is 40 watts, and it takes an entire hour to give you a full charge.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus from all angles [fotos] To see photos

Galaxy S20 Ultra y Galaxy S20 Plus

In the third position we have to talk about two phones with similar battery life: the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

Testing them, both with the screen at 60 frames per second, lasted exactly 21 hours in our video tests. He It has a 4,500mAh battery and a 6.7-inch screen, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery and a huge 6.9-inch screen.

With the fast-charging 25-watt charger included in the box, both phones achieve approximately 30 percent charge in 15 minutes.

OnePlus 8

In the second position, although it may seem strange to you, is the OnePlus 8. Yes, this phone beats those of Samsung with its prominent 4,300mAh battery which in our tests lasted 23 hours and 35 minutes.

The 6.55-inch screen cell phone lasted all day in everyday use, arriving with a charge at the end of the night. In addition, the fast charge of this phone is 30 watts, and allows to charge the cell phone to 65 percent in 30 minutes.

Of course, although this cell phone beats his brother OnePlus 8 Pro narrowly in our tests, it has no wireless or reverse charging.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G: Elegant, powerful and with two screens [fotos] To see photos

LG V60 ThinQ

And in the first position we have LG V60 ThinQ, because although it seems like a lie, LG cell phones may not be popular, but their great performance continues to give good results in our tests.

This cell phone has a 6.8-inch OLED screen and a 5,000mAh super battery that managed to last 30 hours in our laboratory tests. In everyday use, the LG V60 ThinQ lasted us all day without problems and even a little longer using it to watch videos, read emails or send WhatsApp messages.

By the way, you should bear in mind that the battery tests were carried out using only the cell phone, not its second screen accessory. In addition, this phone offers fast charging and wireless charging, although not reversible charging, like Huawei and Samsung cell phones.

High-end phones with the best battery of 2020 Telephone Battery Duration (hours) 5 iPhone 11 Pro Max 3,969mAh 18:08 4 Huawei P40 Pro 4,300mAh 20:40 3 Galaxy S20 Plus y Ultra 4,500mAh / 5,000mAh 21:00 2 One Plus 8 4,300mAh 23:35 1 LG V60 ThinQ 5,000mAh 30:00

To carry out this ranking, we take into consideration our laboratory tests, which consist of continuous video playback in controlled situations, but also from the experience of our experts in the writing of CNET in Spanish.