This is the enzyme that makes body odor so pungent

University of York/Unilever



Researchers have focused on the source of our bad smell.

The same team that identified the bacteria responsible for odor in the human body has now gone one step further and identified the enzyme that operates within those organisms. It is a cysteine-thiol lyase (CT lyase) enzyme within bacteria like Staphylococcus hominis that produces the actual smelly molecules, which have inspired an entire deodorant industry to contain them.

“This is a key advance in understanding how body odor works, and it will enable the development of specific inhibitors that stop body odor production at the source without disrupting the armpit microbiome,” said Michelle Rudden, professor and researcher at the University. of York in a statement.

Rudden is the co-author of an essay on the enzyme published in Scientific Reports the week of July 20. The researchers worked in collaboration with scientists at personal care giant Unilever, who can use the new information in the development of new deodorant products.

Perhaps the most interesting finding from the research is that these enzymes have been with humans since, well, before we were humans. The researchers say that it was during the journey in our primate ancestors before the evolution of modern humans and that it may have played a key role in social communication; Primates are known to use scents to send messages, such as “back off.”

“This research was a real eye-opener,” said Gordon James, a co-author of the Unilever study. “It was fascinating to discover that there is a key odor-forming enzyme in just a few underarm bacteria and it evolved there tens of millions of years ago.”