This is the black Superman suit that we will see in the new Justice League

Director Zack Snyder had anticipated it and now the fans have it. The superman He exists with a black suit and we can already see it.

This July 25, on the occasion of the virtual convention called JusticeCon, the director spoke about the vision of his work, which will premiere on HBO in 2021.

In the scene in question, Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) receives the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill). The novel detail is that Superman shows a suit not seen in the version that we know of Justice League. You can review it from minute 31, in the following video:

JusticeCon was hosted by The Nerd Queens and Comic Book Debate and Snyder took the opportunity to comment on various details about this change. For example, they shot the scene with the original costumes (blue and red) because the studio did not want to show the black costume. However, he said he added some modifications to make it easier to work with later in post-production.

The director explained that the change makes sense in the plot because it is part of the resurrection of the character, since the traditional, blue and red had been destroyed by Doomsday.

In 2019, Snyder had already shown a version of the black suit, which had not been used in the film that Joss Whedon ended up directing. For this reason, it is one of the most commented on by fans on the so-called “Snyder Cut”.

From this topic, and after joking with Cavill’s mustache (which had to be digitally removed), he clarified one of the big questions that fans of the film ask themselves: will the scenes that Whedon recorded be used?

“There is no possibility on Earth that a shot that was made before or after I left the film, there is no way. I would rather destroy the film, I would set it on fire before using a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a fucking hard data, “replied the director.

As you will remember, Snyder had to leave this project due to personal problems and Whedon finished it.

Snyder also reported that a final name for the film is in the works, which involves a legal discussion. That is why, for now, it is being called Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

On Twitter, fans were excited about the preview, as we can see from the following reactions:

Carved by angels

5 seconds of Superman have been the most decent of these days in comic con 👊🏼

His costume seems carved by the angels themselves! pic.twitter.com/0o5HNIHZ4N — Pelicomic (@Peli_Comic) July 25, 2020

Beautiful

The comparison

Brutal

Bombshell

The best

But…