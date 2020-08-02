This is the best live TV streaming service – and the cheapest

Philo



Everyone I know hates cable television. The reason: it is too expensive. We are all tired of paying rates that only increase every month and of paying channels that we don’t even see.

So what is the alternative? Cut the cable, of course, and leave cable television for cheaper alternatives. But which one is cheaper? If you have seen our comparison of live TV streaming services, you will notice that the price is around US $ 45 to US $ 65 a month.

For that price, it’s like paying for Comcast’s base subscription, which includes many channels and various on-demand content. So what are the real and cheap alternatives?

Philo is a live TV streaming service that costs $ 20 a month, making it one of the best-value options.

But before going into the details, I’m going to mention AT&T WatchTV. It’s a similar service with a lower price: $ 15 a month and even less if you’re subscribed to AT&T Wireless. However, it is not as good as Philo.

Going back to Philo, this is what it offers you: three simultaneous streams from 59 popular channels, including AMC, Comedy Central, Food Network, IFC, Nickelodeon, Science, and The History Channel.

You can watch those streams live or on demand, and Philo also offers unlimited recording (it’s basically a cloud DVR for any program you want to save). Some services, such as They charge extra for this option.

The service can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, with apps available for Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

Here’s what you won’t get from Philo: local channels and sports.

I’ve been testing Philo (you can get a seven-day free trial period) and I’ve really liked it so far. The Philo guide allows me to browse channels and the price is very reasonable to have with three simultaneous streams, unlimited DVR and a generous selection of channels.

