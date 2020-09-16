This is the best free password manager

LastPass



I’m not going to stop talking about password managers. They are one of the most useful tools that exist and I know of many people who still do not use them.

Why? Why are they so expensive? In fact, the best password managers have free versions that are very capable. And there is one that stands out from the rest because it has a function for which other managers charge.

It’s called LastPass. The free version offers all the features users need, and the premium version is very affordable at $ 2 per month.

A password manager is an encrypted database of all your passwords. So, instead of trying to remember the same set of passwords that you use to access different accounts on the Internet, you only have to remember one, the one that gives you access to LastPass.

But why prefer this manager over 1Password, Dashlane, Keeper, Password Vault, Sticky Password and other products?

The answer is simple: the free version of LastPass supports password syncing. This means that you can access the data on your phone, tablet and PC.

Beyond that, LastPass offers help such as strong password production, form autofill, encrypted storage of your credit card data, a digital safe, password sharing, and more.

These are all reasons why I favor LastPass over password management capabilities built into Google, iOS, or a web browser. I think once you get used to having these tools at your disposal, you will wonder how you ever survived without them for so long.

Keep in mind that there is a learning curve with LastPass, which begins with the process of importing any passwords you already have. If you are an iOS 12 user, you will find that while LastPass can autofill existing passwords in your apps, iOS does not allow it to automatically capture new passwords. This means that you will have to add them manually as you sign up for new sites and services.

This little annoyance is outweighed by the convenience the app offers. Your goal as an Internet user is to use a strong and distinct password for every app, site, and service you use, and a password manager is the only practical way to do this. LastPass is therefore the best free option out there.

And how about the premium version? I’d say the extra features you’d get (1GB of encrypted storage, priority tech support) aren’t that important to most users. The only exception is emergency access, this means that you can configure your account so that your spouse, for example, or a family member can access your passwords in the event of a crisis.

On the other hand, LogMeOnce is another strong password manager that also supports password synchronization in its free version. But I don’t like it that much, although it’s worth considering.

Do you care about your privacy? These gifts will look creepy to you [fotos] To see photos

Editor’s note. Note that CNET may earn a portion of the revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.